Major Intel on 5-Star Felix Ojo After He Nearly Confirms His College Football Future Between Four Powerhouse Programs

This weekend is going to be a busy one for most of the programs. Sherrone Moore’s Michigan is hosting 14 recruits, and Dan Lanning’s Oregon has nine recruits to woo. And here comes Steve Sarkisian’s Texas; they, too, have 13 official visits lined up. Austin’s 40 Acres is geared up to leave a mark on elite prospects like Xavier Griffin and Felix Ojo. Amidst this, the race to land 5-star Ojo is catching steam on the recruiting trail. Do you remember what the 6’6.5″ and 275 lb star promised?

“Match me up against any defensive player, whether they’re in the class of 2026, 2025, or even 2024, and not a single one is beating me 1 on 1. That’s how elite I am, and very few are just now realizing it,” said Ojo. In his case, Sarkisian can see some silver lining in the recruiting trail. He recently canceled a planned trip to Oklahoma, which was slated for June 20. That gives rise to some kind of hope in Sarkisian’s heart for Ojo. That’s when Texas wasted no time setting out the red carpet. After all, Ojo has got the eyes from his biggest suitor, Ohio State, while Michigan and Florida are still running the race. Looks like Sarkisian’s Longhorns have climbed up the ladder after the recruit’s visit this weekend.

On June 14, On3 Recruits came up with huge intel. “5-star OT Felix Ojo on his Texas official visit🤘 The Longhorns are currently the favorite to land him in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine👀.” However, what better clarity than coming from the player himself? After taking a trip to Austin on Saturday, June 14, Ojo had something to share with his fans. It hinted that he has given his final commitment to the Longhorns. The Lake Ridge High School and the No.3 offensive tackle of the class, posted a photo posing with Longhorns’ current offensive lineman, Trevor Goosby. The caption of the tweet is what does all the talking. As Ojo cooked up some suspense, “The Present and The Future? #HookEm.” Well, his inclination for the Longhorns is not something new.

He has been swooning over Sarkisian’s squad for quite some time now. On April 5, On3 came up with Steve Wiltfong’s report from his interview with Ojo. “5-star OT Felix Ojo continues to feel like a top priority for Texas, he tells @SWiltfong_ 🤘.” The hot OT prospect had made a spring visit to Austin on April 3. And came with good feedback. “My latest visit was great. Always nice to go back and see the coaches and players. What continues to excite me about my opportunities is the ability to play early with the situation they have over there. Also, just how the whole staff sees me as a top priority with Sark saying I’m their franchise player and the No.1 player they have to get in the class, and that means a lot to me.”

Already, programs are willing to give their best shot to land Ojo, who is picking up similar hype as Paris Johnson Jr. The Ohio State’s class of 2020 star, who earned First-Team-All-Big-10 Honors, was selected 6th overall in the 2023 NFL draft. So, from whom should Sarkisian keep a safe distance?

Felix Ojo hailed by Michigan Wolverines’ $12 million secret weapon

Has to be the Wolverines. Just like Sarkisian, Moore, too, sees hope after Ojo shared, “Not needed. Nearing my decision a lot sooner than later,” and struck off Oklahoma’s name from his list. What better chance for Moore to jump into action? However, the head coach already has too many things on his plate. He is now fighting to save his head coaching seat and has been suspended for two games this season.

But somebody took the burden off his shoulders to woo Ojo. And who is that? It’s none other than his No.1 quarterback recruit, Bryce Underwood. Last November, the Michigan head coach snagged him away from the LSU Tigers against an NIL check worth $12 million. That obviously made the expectations from the quarterback manifold. As ESPN’s Jake Trotter shared, “With all of that comes immense expectations. The Wolverines brought in veteran Mikey Keene from Fresno State to serve as a bridge quarterback. But ultimately, the onus is going to fall on Underwood to prove he’s worth the hype and money.”

While the 2025 season is yet to pull up the curtains, Underwood is helping Moore on the recruiting trail. He has already struck a close bond with Ojo. As Wiltfong reported, “He spent time with Bryce Underwood, Michigan’s prized true freshman, the number one player in the country per On3 in the 2025 cycle… Bryce Underwood told him that the reasons he came to Michigan, outside of NIL obviously, were development and culture. And then the offense, it’s still very similar to the one they ran under Jim Harbaugh, a pro-style scheme that gets everybody ready to rip and roar for Sundays.” The two are talking on social media like they are some old school buddies.

A screenshot is going viral where Felix Ojo had dropped a cryptic message tagging the Michigan quarterback, “@19bryce._ _ Is this da move?” That’s when Bryce Underwood too fanned some suspense by dropping a comment under Ojo’s post, “yk what to do.” Texas might’ve earned a social media shoutout, but can Michigan’s aggressive NIL strategy and Sherrone Moore’s offensive vision change the game?