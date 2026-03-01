Makai Lemon Seeks Advice From $120M Lions WR After Going Viral Over NFL Combine Interview

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Iowa Vs USC NOV 15 November 15, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 faces the USC fans after he catches the pass in the endzone for the touchdown in action in the third quarter during the NCAA Football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: Louis Lopez/Cal Media Credit Image: Â Louis Lopez/Cal Sport Media Los Angeles Ca United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251115_zma_c04_1317.jpg LouisxLopezx csmphotothree444230

Growing up in SoCal, Makai Lemon had one vision: to rock the Cardinal and Gold for the USC Trojans football team in front of friends and family. As the dream manifested, he is now set to take off to the pros. While leveling up, he is now seeking advice from a $120 million Detroit Lions star.

“I talked to him a few times for sure,” said Lemon on the NFL on NBC interview when the host pointed out how he and former USC player Amon Ross St. Brown Jr. both look similar and asked whether he talked to him. “He’s just telling me encouraging words. I can’t wait to sit down with him and pick his brain about the next level and the things to do. But he’s always encouraged me to keep doing what I’m doing and just to be myself.”

This narrative has been going on for quite a long time about how Lemon could be the next St. Brown.

In college, both tipped the scales at 195, but size-wise, there’s a slight difference. St. Brown is a couple of inches taller at 6’1”, while Lemon checked in at 5’11”. But keeping the measurements aside, Lemon did prove himself in Lincoln Riley’s camp.

Imago 2025 NFL, American Football Herren, USA Regular Season: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 14 enters the field during the NFL regular season game at Northwest Stadium in Landover Maryland on November 9, 2025. The Detroit Lions defeated the Washington Commanders 44-22 Jeff Scudder / Image of Landover Maryland United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: x xJeffxScudderx JeffxScudderx iosphotos385218

That’s what made St. Brown advise his junior that he is on the right track and should continue doing what he is doing now. The Lions’ wide receiver, in a shortened 2020 campaign, St. Brown still made it loud. The junior wideout started all six contests and led the team with 41 receptions and 478 yards, plus a team-best seven touchdowns. So, he might be seeing his shadow within Lemon.

The 21-year-old had put the Big Ten on notice, leading the league in receiving and ranking fourth in the nation with 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. And Lemon’s success was not one-time. This might have inspired St. Brown, who has signed a $120 million contract extension with the Detroit Lions.

As for versatility, Lemon wore it like a badge in 2024. Across 12 games and six starts, he became Riley’s do-it-all weapon. He hauled in a team-best 52 receptions. Besides, he led the charge with 764 yards at nearly 14.7 per catch, plus three trips to the end zone.

“Overall, Lemon is going to draw a lot of comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown, and they are warranted,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.

The analyst ranked him as the No. 10 overall prospect for the NFL Combine. While Makai Lemon is still waiting to see which NFL city calls his name, he’s already won hearts with his NFL Combine interview.

Makai Lemon’s NFL Combine interview hits millions of views

When it comes to leaving his mark in the NFL Combine with his athletic skills, Lemon left no stone unturned. With Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson right on his heels in the WR1 conversation, the Trojans’ wide receiver could have played it safe. But he did not do that. Instead, he trusted his sharp route-running and 50-50 ball supremacy in front of the 32 NFL suitors.

In PFSN’s latest seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft, Lemon is projected to land at No. 21 overall with the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the same time, the New York Giants also stand a chance to land Lemon. Amid all the draft buzz, on February 27, 2026, Lemon hit the media ahead of his Combine position drills. That’s when he was asked about his role model, and his answer made the video an instant viral hit.

“I’d probably say Amon-Ross St. Brown,” shared Lemon. “The type of grit he plays with, the way he can have a positive impact on the team without the ball in his hands.”

Within a day, the video posted by content creator Bryce DeGroat already got 9.9 million views on X. Lemon has already tagged St. Brown as his guiding star. Now, can he carry that inspiration to the next level and make his idol proud?