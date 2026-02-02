Malachi Toney Receives Heart-Warming Support from 19K Miami Fans After Family Clears OSU Rumor

Amidst the lively buzz of transfer talk and outside noise, Malachi Toney let the crowd do the talking. In a vibrant Miami Heat arena filled with 19,000 fans, everyone showed their support for where the Miami Hurricanes’ freshman truly shines. The game between the Heat and Bulls had it all, but Toney’s warm reception remained unforgettable.

During halftime, the Hurricanes’ WR1 was escorted to the center of the arena. The arena’s jumbotron flashed his face and highlighted his historic freshman season, prompting the entire 19k crowd to erupt in “U” chants as a heartfelt gesture. Toney was commanding them by throwing ‘U’ signs a couple of times. The Miami Heat even honored him with a No. 1 jersey.

The Heat broadcast even took a second to talk about his insane 2025 stats, reminding everyone that he’s the first freshman in Canes history to ever cross the 1,000-yard receiving mark. It’s not every day you see a barely 18-year-old college player get that kind of “pro-level” treatment at an NBA game, and the city of Miami loves him.

Toney really is a local legend in the making. Even though he’s only 18 and technically skipped his senior year of high school to join the Canes early, he completely dominated the field in 2025. He led the entire country in catches and broke the school record with 109 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Many believe that without Malachi Toney’s clutch plays, the Miami Hurricanes might not have made it to the national finals. During that exciting title game against Indiana, he truly shined, with 10 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. Even after their first-ever national championship appearance since 2003 ended in a loss to Indiana, ‘U’ fans left the game feeling confident that the Hurricanes would return better and stronger than ever.

Now, the hope for his next season is reaching a fever pitch. Legends like former Heisman winner Mark Ingram have already named him a top pick for the 2026 Heisman Trophy. People are calling him “Baby Jesus” for his electric play, and with the acquisition of Darian Mensah from Duke football, he might even have a better season than Jeremiah Smith himself.

That’s one reason why Ohio State rumors started in the first place.

Mama Toney sets her priorities straight about Toney and Ohio State

Even with their playoff loss, nobody’s stock was higher than Toney’s (except for Fernando Mendoza). When you catch double-digit receptions and triple-digit yards in the Natty, obviously, the powerhouses will be hitting your phone constantly. One of them was Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes. But Mama set the record straight.

One old Hurricanes photo showed Malachi Toney visiting Ohio State and joked that he should “hit the portal” and come back home. His mom, Shatravia Toney, quickly shut that down on her X, saying, “Don’t get it twisted, we’re home,” she declared on her X account.

Back in 2023, Toney took an official visit to Ohio State and even called it his “second home.” The Buckeyes’ strong reputation for producing NFL wide receivers made them appealing. However, long before national attention followed him, Toney always had strong ties to Miami and Coral Gables, even attending Hurricanes youth camps as a kid. Malachi explained why his heart didn’t want to leave Coral Gables.

“It’s not just about the season I had, it’s about the people I’ve met and the people I’ve been around,” he shared with Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports last month. “They taught me a lot of things that allowed me to have this great season that I had. I’m just so thankful for the people around me that got me so much better.”

The Hurricanes are now the favorites to win the ACC with +650 odds. Early betting markets for the 2026–27 season have them pegged as top-tier contenders. You can put money on 1K yards in his name next season and expect guaranteed returns.