Malik Nabers to Honor Late LSU Teammate Kyren Lacy With Special Tribute, Weeks After Confessing Biggest Regret

Baton Rouge is still grieving. On April 12, LSU lost more than a football player—it lost a young man full of promise. Kyren Lacy’s tragic passing sent shockwaves through the Tigers’ community and beyond. Now, his former teammate Malik Nabers is stepping forward with a heartfelt tribute that’ll carry Lacy’s memory into the NFL spotlight. On July 26, the NY Giants’ WR1 revealed he’ll be honoring Lacy during the upcoming season in a special way—through dance. Not just any dance, but Kyren’s dance.

“You know, he’s[Kyren Lacy] famous for his salsa… but you know, it’s better when you got versatility. You know I got lot of moves, I ain’t know that one…I got little dance, my great friend passed away this year, Kyren Lacy, you know he used to do a dance, I’m sure you know, he’s on college football.” Nabers shared during a media hit on July 26.

“So I’mma be switching out for those dance that we used to do… to honour him and everybody to remember his name.. So i would just wanna, show gratitude to him so a couple of his dancers that might be served during the season,” Nabers added.

That celebration, known as the “Trip Out,” became Kyren’s signature at LSU—an electrifying mix of footwork and joy that lit up stadiums. It was so loved, it made its way into College Football 26.

Now, every time Malik Nabers scores, expect more than just a highlight. Expect a memory, a moment, and a name that still means everything—Kyren Lacy.

(This is a developing story)