Marcus Freeman Details CJ Carr Call to Ditch Michigan Legacy After Major Locker Room Admission

The Fighting Irish have plenty to figure out this fall—but it’s the quarterback battle turning the most heads. With Riley Leonard drafted into the NFL and Steve Angeli transferring to Syracuse, Notre Dame’s QB1 job is wide open. Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr—two promising talents—are now going head-to-head to earn the keys to South Bend’s offense. But there’s more to this story than just practice reps and playbooks. Carr’s presence in the room comes with layers of history—and Marcus Freeman didn’t shy away from unpacking it.

When CJ Carr, the young gunslinger out of Saline, Michigan, committed to Notre Dame in June 2022, eyebrows shot up across college football. Why? His bloodline. CJ Carr isn’t just any Michigan native. He’s the grandson of Lloyd Carr—the same Lloyd Carr who led the Wolverines to a national title in 1997 and won five Big Ten championships. His father, Jason, also played for Michigan. His mother went there. Even her father suited up in Maize and Blue. So, to say this was a bold detour from family tradition would be putting it lightly.

And Marcus Freeman knew it. When he appeared on ESPN’s College Football Live, the Notre Dame head coach reflected on the significance of landing Carr’s commitment. “That was a unique experience,” Freeman said. “You’re recruiting the grandson of Lloyd Carr. His father played at Michigan, mother went to Michigan. Her father played at Michigan. At the end of the day, we’re all in this to support CJ.”

Carr was always going to turn heads—just not like this. The kid took visits to Michigan, threw their name in his top three, and had maize-and-blue DNA in his blood. But when decision day came? He rocked the Notre Dame hat and flipped the script on a legacy that ran deep in Ann Arbor. It wasn’t just a recruiting win—it was a statement. And with the Notre Dame–Michigan rivalry about to heat back up in 2026 and 2027, that move hits different now.

The former 4-star has only played one game, redshirting last season while watching the QB room shuffle around him. But Marcus Freeman and his staff? They’ve had their eye on him. Now with Riley Leonard gone and Steve Angeli off to upstate New-york, it’s Carr vs. Kenny Minchey for the keys to South Bend’s offense. Freeman doesn’t play favorites. He just wants to see who can move the sticks, command the huddle, and keep cool when chaos hits.

While Carr is more of a pure pocket passer, Minchey offers dual-threat capability, giving the Irish two different level gravy to marinate. As the Irish approach fall camp, all eyes will be on the daily reps, locker room leadership, and the little moments that separate good quarterbacks from great ones. And with the added pressure of being “the guy who said no to Michigan,” Carr’s story is already one of the more compelling QB arcs in the country.

While Carr was drawing headlines for ditching decades of family history, another Fighting Irish star was busy proving why Notre Dame’s locker room is a fortress of brotherhood and belief.

Jeremiyah love on Notre Dame’s Brotherhood in the locker room

Jeremiyah Love—Notre Dame’s top dog in the backfield—isn’t just one of the most electric running backs in the country. He’s also the heartbeat of a unit that might be the deepest and most dangerous in college football.

This week, Love joined Marcus Freeman and a few teammates in New York for a makeshift “Media Day” blitz. With no conference of their own, Notre Dame’s been doing its media rounds differently—stopping by First Take, Good Morning America, and everywhere else that’d have them. And when they sat down on ESPN’s First Take, the host didn’t waste time: “Your running back room is one of the most decorated in college football. You, Jadarian Price, Aneyas Williams—how do you guys push each other and build that bond?”

Jeremiyah Love kept it real about the Irish locker room competition: “They’re my brothers. I can trust them with anything. They can trust me. We’ve built a strong bond—me, JD, and Jon. Aneyas came in last year. Nolan James just joined—he’s a dog. We all compete in a healthy way. No egos. We just push each other to be our best.”

And it’s not just talk. Love is coming off a breakout year: 1,125 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns, and a jaw-dropping 6.9 yards per carry. Sports Illustrated already pegs him as the top running back prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft. Behind him is Jadarian Price—6.2 YPC, seven scores—and Aneyas Williams, who exploded onto the scene during last year’s College Football Playoff run.

Add in veterans like Gi’Bran Payne, Kedren Young, and Nolan James, and you’ve got one of the deepest backfields in the country. Pro Football Focus ranked it No. 2 nationwide. CBS Sports calls it the best in the ACC-Big Ten crossover.

But it’s not just about who runs the fastest 40 or lifts the most in the weight room. What makes this room special, Love says, is the culture. “If I’m down, JD’s up. If JD’s down, the next guy steps in. That’s how we train. That’s how Coach pushes us. When your number gets called, you better be ready.” It’s that level of buy-in that sets the Irish apart. Depth isn’t just about talent—it’s about chemistry, accountability, and knowing the guy next to you has your back. With Love leading the charge, Notre Dame’s ground game looks like it could carry them deep again this year.