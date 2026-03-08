Marcus Freeman Left Uneasy After SEC Powerhouse Beats Notre Dame to Secure 6’6, 245-Lb TE’s Pledge

The Notre Dame front office gives its all when it comes to pursuing elite prospects. So, when it comes to 4-star tight end Seneca Driver, the Fighting Irish were ready to lock horns with anyone. But little did they know that a rising SEC power would knock them off his trail, within a matter of a few months.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Driver, the No. 3 TE prospect of the 2027 cycle, has committed to Oklahoma. It’s a massive blow for Notre Dame, because the Sooners offered him only in August last year. Oklahoma did not just beat Notre Dame; Seneca Driver gave his home team, Kentucky, a miss, along with bluebloods Alabama and Ohio State. Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong had already predicted this flip.

ADVERTISEMENT

“BREAKING: Elite 2027 TE Seneca Driver has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for Rivals, ” reported On3 analyst Hayes Fawcett.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My favorite thing would be the way they treat each other and myself as one of them already,” Driver told On3 about Oklahoma. “I feel that I have a chance to succeed in their program.”

Notre Dame had a meagre 1.7% chance to land the TE, according to On3’s Crystal Ball. The Irish offered Driver in March of 2025, and he has also visited South Bend a few times. According to Irish Sports Daily, he shared a good relationship with TEs coach Harris Bivin, too. But Oklahoma probably outshone Notre Dame because of the addition of a new coach in the staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: XOklahoma has a new tight ends coach in former Cowboys TE Jason Witten. He arrived at Norman in January this year and has made a huge impact in these first few months. Witten has completely rebuilt the TE room with help from the transfer portal and has created a momentum strong enough to compete with Notre Dame for Seneca Driver. He is the top prospect of his state and is a dynamic two-way player who brings so much to Oklahoma.

Rivals.com’s Charles Power regards Driver as “one of the most physically imposing tight end prospects in the country” with the “potential to be one of the most talented prospects we’ve seen at the position.” He also helped his school, Boyle County High, clinch its fifth state championship title in six years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notre Dame lost to Oklahoma despite Seneca Driver being a legacy recruit. The TE is the nephew of former Notre Dame running back and defensive back Tony Driver. And we know the Irish succeed with recruits with whom they already have ties. We have seen legendary former Notre Dame defensive lineman Bryant Young’s son, Bryce Young, commit to the Fighting Irish. Jerome Bettis Jr., son of the iconic running back, is also at South Bend.

Interestingly, this loss is not the first of its kind for Notre Dame. Back in 2023, their 2025 four-star tight end target, Nate Roberts, decommitted from Notre Dame and flipped to the Sooners. Freeman will now be forced to shift his focus on other tight end targets for the 2027 class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Freeman’s other tight end targets for the 2027 class

Notre Dame is now fighting hard to become a destination spot for the nation’s top tight ends. Freeman was able to recruit Ian Premer and Preston Fryzel for his 2026 class, who were the No. 1 and No. 9 TE prospects of that cycle. Since the head coach has been successful in landing the big fish, Marcus Freeman is once again going after the best targets. He’s lost one in Seneca Driver, but he’s still in the running for Jaxon Dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dollar is the No. 2 TE in the 2027 class. He had a good showing in last year’s Irish Invasion Camp and also came to see the USC game. He has kept Notre Dame in consideration for quite some time and will be returning for a visit on March 21.

Four-star tight end Malik Howard has also come under Freeman’s radar. He may not be a straight-line speed demon, but his quick first step and low hips let him attack defenders. This creates separation at the top of routes and still delivers as a sturdy in-line blocker. Howard will visit South Bend on March 28.

Then, there’s Cooper Terwilliger, also a blue-chip target. He received an offer from Notre Dame in January 2026. Notre Dame will have to fight Penn State for this one, but Terwilliger will also be visiting the former on March 21 to get a better idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

After missing out on Seneca Driver, Marcus Freeman will have to make do with these other talents. This loss will sting a little extra for the Irish.