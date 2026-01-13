Marcus Freeman Made Zero Contact With Chris Fleeger as Viral Footage Clears His Name

A trip to his son’s wrestling match put Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman in the middle of a battery accusation. For a high-profile coach like Marcus Freeman, an allegation of battery is more than a personal problem. It’s a threat to the program’s image. But in this case, the viral video may have missed the most important detail.

“Freeman can be seen in a black jacket and gray hoodie near the exit doors,” the WSBT reporter, Bennett Wise, pointed out his observations based on the security camera footage as released by the Mishawaka Police Department on January 12. “Fleeger can be seen talking to Freeman as he is stopped near the exit at the 14 second mark.”

The hoopla started on January 3, when Marcus visited the Mishawaka High School during the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational. His son, Vinny, is a senior wrestler who has committed to Cornell University and compiled a dominant 104–17 record.

But the situation went out of control when Marcus’s son lost the match and left the mat area with emotions running wild.

As per a South Bend Tribune-cited police report, a verbal back-and-forth broke out between Marcus, his family, and New Prairie assistant wrestling coach Chris Fleeger.

The report noted, “Claims of physical contact allegedly occurred between Marcus Freeman and Fleeger.”

In the footage, Freeman remains positioned in the top-left corner, wearing a navy jacket over a gray hoodie with the hood up. After the match ends and handshakes are exchanged, the moment shifts around the 45-second mark when Fleeger approaches the Freemans and Penn head coach Brad Harper.

As the Penn group starts to exit, Fleeger follows, sparking a confrontation near the doorway. Fleeger later filed a police report, claiming Marcus initiated physical contact, a ‘two handed push’ during the encounter.

“The video shows that while Mr. Freeman’s right arm is not fully visible, his left hand remained in a pocket during the interaction between the Complainant and Mr. Freeman,” the St. Joseph County prosecutor said in a presser on January 11. “The head and body movements of both the Complainant and Mr. Freeman do not support the supposition that any violent physical contact occurred.”

The prosecutor’s release states that Fleeger had previously sought to recruit Vinny Freeman to his club team in New Carlisle and wrestle for New Prairie High School. But the Freeman family had declined the offer. A witness also alleged Fleeger had expressed anger toward the family in the past, which Fleeger denied.

During this difficult moment, Marcus received support from the Notre Dame program. The Fighting Irish publicly showed support for the father-son duo.

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” the statement read. “Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone.”

With the off-field distraction now behind him, Freeman has turned his full attention back to the gridiron, where he’s playing chess in the transfer portal to bolster the Fighting Irish roster.

Marcus Freeman goes full throttle in the transfer portal

The Fighting Irish have been aggressive in the transfer portal, notably landing a key player from rival Ohio State. Ryan Day lost his key wide receiver, Quincy Porter, and Marcus is bringing him home.

Notre Dame is bringing in a blue-chip prospect in Quincy Porter, who was not only New Jersey’s top player but also the No. 3 receiver in his class, giving quarterback CJ Carr the kind of elite target the offense has been missing.

Porter didn’t get many snaps in Ohio State’s deep receiver corps, but when he did, he showed flashes – 4 catches for 59 yards. At 6’4”, he will take over the outside role vacated by Notre Dame’s NFL-bound wide receiver, Malachi Fields, and become CJ Carr’s go-to.

Plus, he can act as Marcus’s recruiting magnet, who could pull in more 5-star talent. In addition to Porter, the Notre Dame head coach also landed one of Deion Sanders’ key weapons.

DJ McKinney, a defensive back from the Colorado Buffaloes, has officially committed to Notre Dame. McKinney often flew under the radar next to stars like Travis Hunter.

With Deion Sanders eyeing DJ McKinney as a potential first-round pick, Marcus Freeman has plenty of motivation to leave the Chris Fleeger mess behind.