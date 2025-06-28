Marcus Freeman on High Alert as CJ Carr’s Potential Successor Exposes B1G Rival’s Poaching Agenda

For a college football head coach, few regrets sting more than coming close to a National Championship but falling short. Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame understand this feeling deeply. So, one can sense how desperately Freeman and his boys are going to move around this season. As the HC prepares for a blockbuster 2025, he’s also looking to the future, intensely searching for a quarterback to fill CJ Carr’s eventual shoes. And obviously, the search is leaving him sweating.

The hot recruit who might have his face printed on the dartboard in Freeman’s living room is none other than 4-star quarterback recruit Peyton Houston, the class of 2027 product. For so long, Freeman’s Notre Dame has been one of the biggest suitors of Houston. But it looks like Freeman needs to worry a little because of poaching alerts.

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are now also running in the Houston race, too. On June 27, analyst Billy Tucker shared a clip of the hot recruit’s interview. The caption read, “Peyton Houston says he’s been hearing from USC weekly at this point in his recruitment @PeytonHouston8.” The No.1 pocket passer in the nation seems to be wooed by the efforts that the Trojans are putting in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Peyton Houston shared insights into the Trojans’ recruiting approach: “It’s weekly for sure, they tell me when they hit me up and I circle with them.” This news adds more worries for Freeman, as the Notre Dame head coach can sense the desperation; this blue-chip signal-caller is the only quarterback the Trojans have offered in the 2027 class so far.

AD

Houston is in Indianapolis this week, competing in the 2025 Rivals Five-Star elite event. It’s also important to remember he first saw USC when he visited the school in eighth grade and has held the Trojans in high regard ever since. While Freeman might believe that charm has faded over the years, that’s clearly not the case.

Carrying the tag of quarterback whisperer, Riley is bound to hold a strong seat in Houston’s heart. As the 2027 prospect shared, “It means a lot, it’s a blessing for sure to have Lincoln Riley to think I’m one of the top guys for him. Just the history he has with quarterbacks, Kyler Murray, Baker [Mayfield], just to name a few that I’ve watched. It means a lot, and that relationship there is definitely strong too.”

The Trojans’ head coach’s resume is too tempting to ignore, both in Oklahoma and USC. Both Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy and went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spent one season with Riley after transferring from Alabama and reset his football trajectory. Similarly, Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams also won a Heisman under Riley. So, will it be tough for Freeman to catch up in the Houston race?

Will Peyton Houston’s divine moment at Notre Dame ultimately matter?

Let’s not underestimate Freeman. The program has recruited the quarterback position extremely well over the last several years. You name them—Kenny Minchey, CJ Carr, Blake Hebert, and Noah Grubbs—that calls for an impressive collection of signal callers. Now Freeman’s coaching staff, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, and quarterback coach Gino Guidugli are implementing a new recruiting strategy in the 2027 class.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For so long, they had been the only program that hadn’t offered a single quarterback in the class. Every P4 program had offered at least one quarterback. The staff has been hosting a ton of talented signal callers on campus, as well as getting on the road to see them throw. They now have Houston on their radar.

After receiving an offer from Fighting Irish, the recruit tweeted, “Proverbs 22:4 -By humility and the fear of the Lord are riches, honor, and life. Thank you, Coach @Marcus_Freeman1, @MikeDenbrock, @GinoGuidugli, and the @NDFootball Family for the offer.” If spring game statistics mean anything, Carr went 14-of-19 for 170 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. So, Freeman would definitely not want Notre Dame’s future to lose this power. And in this, Houston ticks off all the boxes.

He has put up eye-popping numbers in his sophomore season, throwing for 4,480 yards and 38 touchdowns. As per MaxPreps, Peyton Houston had one game last season where he threw for 817 yards, the third-most in a single game all-time at the high school level. The Evangel Christian Academy product got a seal of approval from the high school head coach, Denny Duron. “This young man is so extraordinary in every way…He fits our culture perfectly, and of course, he is extremely talented.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But if Marcus Freeman thinks that locking the door for USC will be enough to keep them safe in the Houston chase, it’s time for him to wake up. The 5-foot-11, 198-pound quarterback is highly coveted by programs such as Oklahoma, Texas, Clemson, and LSU. Not trying to rattle the Irish, but they know who’s really wearing the recruiting crown. The Trojans, of course.