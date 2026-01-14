Marcus Freeman & Son Vinny Make First Public Appearance After Charges Dropped Against Notre Dame HC

Marcus Freeman probably didn’t expect to get caught in hot water just for cheering on his son. However, he has finally been cleared of battery charges after becoming involved in the Chris Fleeger incident. Now, the father-son duo was out courtside, taking in the game and putting the drama behind them.

“Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman and his son, Vinny, are in attendance at tonight’s men’s basketball game vs. Miami,” reported WSBT reporter Bennett Wise, attaching a picture of Marcus and Vinny being engrossed in the game.

Chasing their first 10-game winning streak since 2017, Miami rolled into South Bend on Tuesday. They walked out with a statement win. With Marcus and his son in attendance, the Hurricanes handled Notre Dame 81-69 at Purcell Pavilion.

The outing was a much-needed change of pace for Freeman after an emotionally taxing few days.

The situation unfolded at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational on January 3, where Marcus was in attendance to support his son, Vinny, a senior at Penn High School. According to the South Bend Tribune on Sunday, January 11, Mishawaka police have since completed their investigation into a battery complaint filed by New Prairie assistant coach Fleeger.

Following Vinny’s match loss, Marcus and Penn head coach Brad Harper escorted him off the mat and out of the gym. That’s when words were allegedly exchanged with Fleeger. Fleeger later claimed that as the group moved into the hallway, physical contact occurred. He alleged Marcus initiated it.

The Mishawaka Police Department intervened and reviewed the security camera footage of the incident. In the video, Freeman is seen wearing a navy jacket over a gray hoodie with the hood pulled up.

“The video shows that while Mr. Freeman’s right arm is not fully visible, his left hand remained in a pocket during the interaction between the Complainant and Mr. Freeman,” the St. Joseph County prosecutor said in a presser on January 11. “The head and body movements of both the Complainant and Mr. Freeman do not support the supposition that any violent physical contact occurred.”

The prosecutor’s filing revealed that Fleeger once attempted to recruit Marcus’s son to his New Carlisle-based club team and New Prairie High School. But the Freeman family declined. The report also quoted a witness who alleged Fleeger had previously voiced hostility toward the family.

He even urged other wrestlers to try to hurt Vinny. The coach, however, denied those allegations. The controversy momentarily sidelined Marcus’ NFL chatter. But with the slate wiped clean, his name is once again circulating in league circles.

Marcus Freeman’s name surfaces in NFL coaching circles

The end of the 2025 season triggered the usual coaching carousel, but Notre Dame faced a heightened sense of urgency. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Marcus quickly became a hot name in connection with the New York Giants.

But on December 29, he had shut down the buzz.

“2026…run it back. Go Irish,” Marcus tweeted, stamping his return for the next season.

With a 43-12 record and a .782 winning percentage, Freeman already ranks among Notre Dame’s coaching royalty. His 24-4 performance in 2024 and 2025 marked the most successful two-year stretch in the program’s history.

Even though Marcus has shut down his NFL buzz, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky has thrown his name in the pro league mix.

“If I were the Pittsburgh Steelers, I think the first name that I would call would be Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame,” the ESPN NFL analyst said.

As Mike Tomlin exits after 19 seasons, the Steelers’ defensive DNA remains the standard. That’s where Marcus Freeman fits that mold. Yet with Notre Dame showing unwavering support during the latest controversy, would he trade that stability for the NFL spotlight so soon?