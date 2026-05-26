Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Freshman Scores Stunning Goal in Lacrosse National Championship Game

Marcus Freeman’s new freshman, Dylan Faison, gave Notre Dame a big moment in the NCAA men’s lacrosse title game against Princeton at Scott Stadium. He scored a spectacular goal with just over 5 minutes left in the third quarter, energizing the Irish despite facing defeat.

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With the score tight deep in the third, Faison’s strike with 6 minutes and 54 seconds left on the clock gave Notre Dame its best chance to swing momentum in the title game. He split two defenders on a crease drive, cut inside a sliding defender, and tucked a low shot into the goalie’s top-left corner, a finish that showed his poise and finish under pressure.

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Unfortunately, Dylan’s wonder-goal wasn’t quite enough to save the day for Notre Dame. The game quickly got away from them. Even though the Irish jumped out to a great 3-0 start in the first quarter, things fell apart fast.

The team tried its best to rally behind the freshman’s energy, but Princeton’s defense was just too tough to crack. Every time Notre Dame tried to make a comeback, the Tigers had an answer ready. In the end, Princeton finished 16-9 to claim the national title, dashing Notre Dame’s bid for three straight championships.

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Even though the loss hurts, the future looks incredibly bright for Faison. A No. 1 lacrosse recruit who reclassified to join Notre Dame early, Faison arrived with national expectations on his shoulders. On top of that, Faison was also a 3-star football recruit in the books of ESPN. As a high school junior, he hauled in 59 passes for 809 yards and 9 touchdowns for Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, Florida. But on this night, lacrosse was the story.

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If the Faison name sounds familiar to Notre Dame fans, that is because talent runs in the family. Dylan’s older brother, Jordan Faison, did the same thing a couple of years ago. Jordan started out playing football for Coach Freeman and then moved to the lacrosse field to help the Fighting Irish win a national championship in 2024. Now, Dylan is following in those giant footsteps.

Dylan Faison got to experience playing under the brightest lights in college lacrosse before most kids his age even begin their college education. Now, with the lacrosse season done, Marcus Freeman will have his full attention. Then again, giving him the benefit of the doubt, this lacrosse highlight is most probably just the very beginning of a spectacular college career.

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Where does Dylan find himself heading into the upcoming season?

Dylan Faison is entering a super crowded and deeply talented wide receiver room at Notre Dame. Unlike his older brother, Jordan, who broke through when the roster was a bit thin, Dylan faces fierce competition.

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The Fighting Irish completely reloaded their offense with elite transfers like former five-star recruits Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter, alongside returning stars like Jaden Greathouse. It is easily one of the most competitive positions on the team.

Because Dylan spent his entire spring season playing lacrosse, Faison ought to compete against the established young talent like Micah Gilbert, Cam Williams, and Elijah Burress, alongside three other four-star freshmen wideouts.

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Physically, Dylan is an explosive athlete who is a perfect fit for the slot receiver position. However, at around 175 pounds, he needs to spend the summer in the weight room building up his strength. Coaches at Notre Dame believe he’s more technically advanced as a route-runner coming out of high school than his older brother was.

Realistically, fans should expect a developmental year for Dylan. The coaches love his long-term upside, but with so many veterans ahead of him, he will probably redshirt or play a very minor role this autumn. He is incredibly talented, but this year is all about learning the ropes so he can become a valuable weapon for the Irish down the road.