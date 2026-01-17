Mario Cristobal and Miami Announce Big Ten and Rival ACC Stars in Double Transfer Portal News

The Miami Hurricanes are on a generational run, even if you take the natty element off the shelves. In less than 24 hours, South Beach became the favorite to land pretty much all of the best available players at key positions. From Darian Mensah to Jordan Seaton. To keep this natty-form running, Mario Cristobal’s team not only bagged one, but two kickers from the Power Four. One from a straight rival’s house.

On January 16, college football recruiting specialist Hayes Fawcett hopped onto X and shared a one-stone, two-birds type of portal pickup for the natty-bound Hurricanes:

“BREAKING: Florida State and Northwestern transfer kickers Jake Weinberg and Jack Olsen have committed to Miami.”

This one had it coming. Miami is about to lose their current star kicker, Carter Davis (17 out of 23), to graduation after the natty game. Obviously, Mario Cristobal isn’t taking any chances on having an empty spot. So he went out and got the best available options from the portal.

First up is Jake Weinberg, a local kid from Delray Beach, who is basically coming back home. He’s got a massive leg and was ranked as one of the best high school kickers (second best in the class of 2024) in the country before he went to FSU.

Last season, he was a kickoff machine, forcing touchbacks on almost 92% of his kicks. He’s still young with three years of eligibility left, so he’s a long-term piece for the Canes’ future. The problem with him is that he has only converted 12 out of 19 field goals. Not so impressive by Miami’s standards. That’s precisely why they brought Milkman out of Northwestern.

Jack Olsen. The graduate.

The fans literally call him “The Milkman” because he always delivers. He’s a sixth-year senior who was one of the most accurate kickers in the entire country last year. He hit over 90% of his field goals (19 out of 21).

And what’s more impressive is he was a perfect 14-for-14 on kicks between 30–49 yards. He even nailed game-winning kicks against big-time teams like Penn State and the Golden Gophers. It’s safe to say Miami is planning on milking the Milkman in his last year of eligibility.

By looking at their numbers and their performance, the plan for next season seems to be a ‘two-headed monster’ approach. They’ll have to compete for the starting job, but it’s likely they’ll split the work.

Olsen will probably handle the high-pressure field goals because he’s so accurate. Meanwhile, Weinberg will use his booming leg to handle kickoffs. Plus, those super long-distance field goal attempts that need extra seasoning. By bringing in both of these guys at once, Miami is making a statement, they are anything but one-and-done for next season and hopefully to close the close games.

Miami’s last minute portal target lists

Word around the program is Mario Cristobal is going all out on Darian Mensah from the ACC with a $10 million bag. Plus other incentives, like a deal with Adidas and a scholarship for his sister to play soccer at Oregon. Mario Cristobal also knows that taking a QB from the portal doesn’t mean much if the offensive line isn’t jacked.

With Francis Mauigoa and others heading to the draft, Cristobal has five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton on Cristobal’s radar for a minute. The top-ranked tackle in the portal. The former Buffs star OT is scheduled to visit Coral Gables this weekend. Speaking defensively, the staff is zeroing in on Missouri pass rusher Damon Wilson and Nebraska lineman Keona Davis to fill the shoes of outgoing stars like Rueben Bain.

While some positions are still up in the air, Miami has already quietly locked in a solid group of athletes. They’ve added veteran experience with Ohio State defensive tackle Jarquez Carter, West Virginia receiver Cam Vaughn, and several other playmakers across the secondary and receiving corps. By the looks of it on the paper, the 2026 is going another go at natty next season if they fall short on January 19th.