Mario Cristobal Faces Immediate Threat From SEC Powerhouse to Land 5-Star Miami Target, per Insider

December 30, 2025, Arlington, Texas, U.S: Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal takes questions at the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz between the Miami Hurricanes and the Ohio State Buckeyes head coaches at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. Arlington U.S – ZUMAs304 20251230_zaf_s304_019 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are still breathing inside the 2027 top 10, but the pressure is on. The plan was simple. Cristobal hoped for a five-star splash with Mark Matthews, which would push them up the recruiting standings. Now, a top-five SEC program has entered the conversation, threatening to derail Miami’s momentum.

“Two five stars, Mark Matthews and Kennedy Brown will take official visits,” said insider Josh Newberg on the Rivals podcast. “They [Texas A&M Aggies] probably have the edge for Kennedy Brown right now, number four player overall per the rivals industry. They’re probably the biggest threat to Miami for Mark Matthews, the number two player overall in the country per the Rivals industry.”

Matthews checks every box physically at 6’6″, 300-plus, and Texas A&M keeps building momentum with the Sunshine State product. His top three teams feature Miami, Georgia, and Texas A&M. However, Mike Elko’s Aggies surely have an edge.

“It’s just that feeling. I stepped on campus, I really do like it. The coaching staff — from coach (Adam Cushing), coach (Deveonte) Mackey, coach (Wisly Desire), even coach Elko,” Matthews revealed about where programs stand in his recruiting race to On3’s Chad Simmons. “My family likes A&M, I like A&M, we’ll just see where this road goes.”

Imago December 20, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M head coach MIKE ELKO during the CFB First Round playoff game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes on December 20, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Miami won, 10-3. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251220_zap_c201_002 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

But besides the family factor, Cristobal might lose to Elko on another selling point, that is, the starting opportunities. Lamont Rogers didn’t see much action in 2025, as he slid down an experienced depth chart. But by 2027, the door could swing wide open for Matthews to compete for a starting role at tackle.

“(A&M) wants to bring me in as a guy who can start early. That’s what they’ve told me from the jump, and that’s something I want to do,” he said.

This must come as a shock, as Cristobal’s Hurricanes have transformed into a trusted, attractive destination for elite offensive linemen, whether from the transfer portal or high school ranks.

A former offensive tackle himself, Cristobal has always lived by one rule: if you win the trenches, you win the game. The offensive line was a straight-up problem for the opponents last season, ranking among the nation’s elite. Led by weapons like Markel Bell, Anez Cooper, and phenom Francis Mauigoa, the unit erased defenders at the snap. With this, Miami’s quarterback, Carson Beck, barely saw the heat.

The proof is in the numbers: against Florida State, Beck was pressured only six times in 30 dropbacks. While the strength of Miami’s line speaks for itself, the staff is also taking the right approach with Matthews’ recruitment, giving him space to make his own decision.

The recruit made it clear that there was no unnecessary pressure for him to “stay home.” But the coaching résumé is doing plenty of talking, particularly their history of turning linemen into difference-makers.

“Coach (Alex) Mirabal, coach (Mario) Cristobal, and they are right down the road,” he said.

While Texas A&M’s push might worry some fans, Cristobal’s program has a powerful counterargument: its proven ability to build an elite offensive line.

Mario Cristobal’s recruiting tasks for the offensive line

Four-star interior offensive lineman Jackson Roper, the Cherry Creek High standout, has cut his list down to ten. And yes, lucky Mario Cristobal made the cut, alongside blue-blood heavyweights like Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan. What might work for Cristobal to win Roper’s trust? The Hurricanes’ contribution in developing offensive line players into NFL material would be hard for the recruit to ignore.

Left tackle Markel Bell, guard Anez Cooper, and right tackle Francis Mauigoa are all headed to the NFL Combine. Mauigoa is already flirting with top-five territory. Meanwhile, with programs still focused on the 2027 class, Cristobal has already set a target for the 2028 class, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman, George Selvie III.

“Miami has extended an offer to elite prospect George Selvie, the nation’s No. 1-ranked IOL in 2028,” reported Miami Recruiting Insider for On3, EJ Holland.

To earn Selvie III’s trust, Miami will have to contend with Brian Hartline’s South Florida. Selvie III is the son of a USF alum and former defensive end George Selvie. With this, Mario Cristobal still has unfinished business in the trenches. With multiple battles heating up in the trenches, Cristobal’s reputation as an elite recruiter faces a critical test against SEC powerhouses.