Mario Cristobal Hires Former Curt Cignetti Assistant Who Once Helped FCS Program Make History

The Miami Hurricanes are adding another familiar face to their defense. Head coach Mario Cristobal has brought in Matt Birkett, a coach who already knows a key member of his coaching staff, Corey Heatherman, and has worked with Natty-winning coach Curt Cignetti’s program before.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On May 22, Miami added Matt Birkett from Lance Leipold’s Kansas coaching staff. He will take on a defensive role in Coral Gables. The move was first reported by CFB insiders Matt Zenitz and Pete Nakos. Birkett joins Miami after coaching the secondary and nickelbacks at Kansas during the 2025 season. That means he worked closely with defensive backs and helped coach pass coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main reason for this hire is trust and the past connection. Birkett has worked closely with Corey Heatherman for many years. In total, they have coached together for about 10 seasons across different schools. Their strongest success came from 2019 to 2021 at James Madison University under Curt Cignetti. Heatherman was the defensive coordinator, and Birkett coached the cornerbacks.

During those years, James Madison had one of the best defenses in college football. The team finished in the top 10 nationally in total defense every single season from 2019 to 2021. The peak was in 2021. That year, James Madison led the country with 31 takeaways. This included 18 interceptions, showing how strong their pass defense was.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before that, Corey Heatherman and Matt Birkett spent four years together at the University of Maine during the latter’s Black Bears stint. That was where they first built their coaching connection. Birkett started coaching tight ends in 2012. Then, his role at Maine evolved as he started coaching the running backs a year later. Birkett finally found his true calling when he moved to defense in 2014, where he worked with cornerbacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2017, he was fully focused on defensive backs. Birkett’s time with Heatherman in Maine peaked in 2018, when the team had its best season ever. They won the conference title, led the league in six defensive categories, and reached the FCS semifinals.

After his time at James Madison, Birkett went to South Florida in 2023 as a cornerbacks coach in the AAC. In 2024, he worked as a defensive analyst at Tulsa. Since Birkett already knows Heatherman’s system inside out and better than pretty much everyone in the world, he should not need much time to settle. He can start working right away and help Miami’s secondary to run it back for the Natty next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where does the Hurricanes’ defense rank now?

The Miami Hurricanes’ defense has the potential to be absolutely elite and ranked in the top 10 nationally next season, but they do have one very obvious, giant question mark they need to answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming off an incredible season where they rode their ‘ESV’ (Excitement, Swarm, Violence) philosophy all the way to the National Championship game, the pressure to win it back is only getting more gruesome than ever before.

When you look at the actual roster, the secondary projects to be the best in the ACC. Miami returns lockdown cornerbacks OJ Frederique and Xavier Lucas, alongside ball-hawking defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald. Star linebacker Mohamed Toure is back to captain the defense. However, the only thing that would keep them from being the undisputed number-one defense in the country is the loss of elite NFL talent, Rueben Bain Jr., and Akheem Mesidor. These two combined for a ridiculous 19 sacks last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without them eating up double-teams, Miami’s early-down run defense is going to face some serious tests pretty early in the schedule. To fix that pass-rush problem, Mario Cristobal is counting on a bunch of folks like Ahmad Moten and Justin Scott. Unlike last season, where defense dominated, this time around, the offense might have to carry them. But even then, if we solely consider just ACC, they still have the best defense.