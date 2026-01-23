Mario Cristobal Hit With Bittersweet News After Steelers’ Interest Gets Public

The transfer portal door may be shut, but the chaos in Coral Gables is far from over. Just as Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes were ready to celebrate the return of a key contributor, the mood flipped in a heartbeat. Miami took another hit to its depth chart, losing a wide receiver to the portal.

“NEW: Miami WR Jojo Trader has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports,” wrote On3.

This has been a costly loss for Cristobal to lose Jojo Trader, who was ranked No. 25 in the 2024 recruiting class by ESPN. To compensate for the loss, the Hurricanes have some good news.

Fresh off a promising rookie campaign, Cristobal’s freshman running back is heading back to the Hurricanes after flashing big-play caliber out of the backfield.

Amidst the player roster chaos, Cristobal is already catching the attention of the NFL powerhouse, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a developing story…