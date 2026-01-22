Mario Cristobal Makes Big Move for Miami’s Future Amid Darian Mensah Situation

Mario Cristobal isn’t living in Miami’s 13-3 rearview mirror. With the portal window closing and the Hurricanes losing 16 while adding just six, it’s clear the reset is on. To avoid another slip-up, Cristobal is attacking early, kicking off his 2027 class hunt with a trip to talent-rich St. Thomas Aquinas.

“Mario Cristobal at St. Thomas Aquinas, home to a trio of top 2027 prospects, including 5-star OL Mark Matthews, Top247 WR Julius Jones, and Top247 DB Zayden Gamble,” 247Sports’ Gavy Urrutia tweeted a picture with defensive back Zayden Gamble posing with Cristobal.

While Cristobal is already living in the future, the 2026 quarterback picture is scary for the Hurricanes. Miami target Darian Mensah faces legal uncertainty.

This is a developing story…