Mario Cristobal’ Miami Poised To Flip Two Blue-Chip Commits for Corey Hetherman’s Defense

Miami has never been shy about chasing committed talent, and with Corey Hetherman now shaping the Hurricanes’ defensive identity, two blue-chip defenders are firmly in their sights. The Hurricanes are pushing hard for Florida State safety Mekhi Williams and Georgia cornerback Donte Wright, giving Mario Cristobal a real shot to score two major flips in the 2027 cycle this summer.

Mekhi Williams is a 4-star safety from Ruskin, Florida, who has been committed to Florida State for about a year. Even though he’s the top-ranked commit for the Noles, he hasn’t been shy about keeping his recruitment open.

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Miami’s coaching staff, including Cristobal and Hetherman, has been visiting him regularly, twice in January. They’ve already locked him in for an official visit on June 19 and also planned his spring practice visit on April 10th. Even though Wisconsin and Nebraska are trying to get involved, EJ Holland believes the Florida native will most probably shut down his recruitment in the second week of August.

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Williams thrives when allowed to play aggressive and downhill football. Hetherman’s system relies heavily on safeties to step into the box to dictate the run game, mirroring the exact way he was utilized in Ruskin High. That schematic freedom is a major reason Cristobal’s pitch is currently resonating louder than FSU’s.

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Then there’s Donte Wright, an elite 5-star cornerback from California who is currently a prized Georgia commit. He’s generally considered a top 21 player and the third-best cornerback in the entire country for the 2027 class. While he says he’s still “fully committed” to the Dawgs, he’s definitely listening to other pitches, like Oregon and Miami, for example.

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He is scheduled to visit Miami this coming weekend (March 28) and has an official visit set for June 5. Holland believes his relationship with Oregon Ducks’ Terry Jefferson and assistant Rashad Wadood could lure him away from Mario Cristobal’s grasp. While Oregon remains a genuine threat, Hetherman is personally spearheading Wright’s recruitment to bridge the gap until a new cornerbacks coach is named. Selling immediate rotational snaps in a proven and aggressive secondary gives the Miami Hurricanes some serious late momentum to pry Wright from Athens.

The X-factor in both of these recruitments is Corey Hetherman. After leading Miami to a top-5 scoring defense and a National Championship appearance in 2025, he’s a finalist for the Broyles Award and has a ‘pro-style’ system that elite DBs love. By targeting these elite players committed to powerhouses like Georgia and FSU, he’s showing he isn’t afraid to go toe-to-toe with anyone.

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If Hetherman and the staff can pull off these flips, they won’t just steal momentum from rival powerhouses, but also secure the structural foundation of Miami’s secondary for the next three to four years.

Mario Cristobal’s elite recruiting heritage: 2026 class

Miami’s 2026 recruiting class might already be in the books, but this one is going to feed generations to come. With 30 recruits, the Hurricanes have, for the fourth year in a row, managed to sign the No. 1 class in the ACC.

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The majority of fans believe this 30-player group is being called the “deepest” of the Cristobal era. It’s a perfect balance of 14 offensive and 16 defensive signees. The biggest move they made was pulling Jackson Cantwell with a $5.5 million, 3-year NIL contract. Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal are already expected to have him competing for a starting job next season.

True to the “Cristobal way,” this class was built from the inside out. Miami signed 14 total linemen, six on the offensive side and seven on the defensive side. Some of the best trench players they added are 4-star pass rushers like Keshawn Stancil (a major flip from Clemson) and local star Jordan Campbell from Miami Northwestern.

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The Hurricanes signed an elite group of defensive backs, led by 4-star safety JJ Dunnigan and cornerback Jaelen Waters, who can see some snaps early and eventually take over. On offense, they added big-time playmakers like 4-star wide receivers Somourian Wingo and Milan Parris.

While the high school class is the foundation, Cristobal also hit the transfer portal to find an immediate replacement for NFL-bound Carson Beck. He landed Duke star Darian Mensah, a veteran “gunslinger” who threw for over 4,000 yards and is expected to lead the offense in 2026 on another natty run.