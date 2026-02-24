Mario Cristobal Uses Carson Beck Joke in Taunt Exchange With Kirby Smart

Mario Cristobal already landed one major blow against Kirby Smart by poaching quarterback Carson Beck, and he didn’t miss the chance to rib his rival when they met. So, when both coaches turned up for the same event, the Football Writers Association of America Dinner / Steve Spurrier Awards, things were bound to get entertaining. No wonder Miami’s Cristobal took a playful jab at Smart.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s a great piece right there to watch what a player like Carson Beck can do with great coaching,” Cristobal said in a friendly banter with his former colleague.

ADVERTISEMENT

It sparked laughter among the attendees as Cristobal stole the show. Beck’s on-field success under Cristobal is undeniable, as his 34-5 record as a starter and FBS-leading 10,984 career yards make a strong case for the coach’s impact. Beck’s accuracy has also improved remarkably under Cristobal.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 74.7% completions, he became the second-best in the country. If we travel back to Beck’s time in Georgia, we get a better idea of how Cristobal has been the right head coach for him. It’s a stark contrast to his time in Athens, where a struggling offensive line allowed pressure on over 20% of his dropbacks and his receivers led the nation with a staggering 36 dropped passes.

As if the quarterback saga wasn’t painful enough, Cristobal wasn’t done. He took another shot at Smart, pointing out how their championship footing has been slipping away.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Let’s give it up for Kirby Smart,” Cristobal poked. “If it wasn’t for all his years of pre-NIL, we wouldn’t have NIL right now. But did Kirby Smart leave yet?”

The Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. Since then, the Bulldogs haven’t won a championship. Earlier, the Bulldogs’ legacy was enough to lure talent. But when NIL entered the college football picture in 2021, everything changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

They gradually lost their spark to programs that are now making the most of NIL to bring in the best talent. Cristobal’s Miami, for instance, has one of the biggest NIL boosters, John Ruiz, the owner of the large-scale medical claims company LifeWallet, who reportedly invested $20 million or more into the program.

This financial boost helped Miami to woo players other than Beck, whom Georgia had high hopes for. Last year in May, the No.1 offensive line recruit, Jackson Cantwell, chose the Hurricanes over the Bulldogs. According to On3’s reports, he has a $1.9 million NIL valuation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although it’s mostly playful banter, the exchange between Cristobal and Smart at the Steve Spurrier Awards subtly highlighted the tension around the Saban-Fisher rivalry. It really shows how public call-outs have become a common way for coaches to express their frustrations with the growing recruiting landscape. Well, it’s a tale of different perspectives, after all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mario Cristobal’s presence put pressure on Kirby Smart

When Smart learned Cristobal was attending the event, he joked that Cristobal’s presence was threatening him. With a grin, Smart admitted it was stressful watching Cristobal sit near Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV, considering Miami’s NIL pull these days.

“Mario’s right behind him (Robinson), and if it had been up to him, he would have paid a lot more NIL money because it came down to us two,” Smart said. “So I don’t like you being real close to Mario right now.”

Ranked No. 2 nationally by 247Sports behind Jeremiah Smith, Robinson had 32 offers on the table. Cristobal’s Miami pursued him heavily along with Alabama, but Robinson chose to land with the Bulldogs. Soon, the back-and-forth shifted from the NIL discussion to light-hearted personal attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s [Cristobal] like, you ought to start getting on some protein shakes, you’ve had too many carbs,” Smart said. “And I said, well, you probably ought to spend some time with Steve Spurrier because he won more conference championships at Duke than you have in Miami.”

That was to pester Mario Cristobal a little since he is yet to win a national championship in Miami.

“Hey, Mario, no fat jokes,” Smart said in his closing remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all the digs and jabs, who’s ready to let the 2026 results do the talking? The answer will have to wait for the 2026 season, which is just a few months away.