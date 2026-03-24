Mario Cristobal’s Miami an Early Favourite for Twin CBs Wanting to Go to the Same School

In the cutthroat world of college football recruiting, landing a package deal is the ultimate power move, and Mario Cristobal is positioning Miami to hit the jackpot with a pair of elite twin defensive backs, Adrian and Amiir Woodward. The two brothers have one clear plan for their future: they want to join the same college. That is why Miami is becoming an early favourite in their recruitment, with the Hurricanes making a strong impression on both players.

According to On3, the four-star twins, Adrian Woodward and Amiir Woodward, hold more than 30 offers. But they are feeling a pull towards Cristobal’s Miami.

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“Miami is up there for us,” Adrian said. “We have been there a few times, and we both like them a lot.”

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Going by On3’s predictions, Rutgers holds the highest chance to bring them home at 48.2%, followed by Penn State at 21.6%. Even then, Adrian said strongly that Miami is the one; according to On3, the Hurricanes are at No.4 with 8.1% chance. But what makes Adrian and Amiir choose Cristobal’s program over others?

While northern programs have the geographic edge in recruiting algorithms, Miami’s momentum tells a different story. The twins’ genuine excitement about the revived defensive scheme shows the Hurricanes hold an emotional pull that predictor models simply cannot measure right now.

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“They produce defensive backs, they play aggressive and they have a lot of energy,” Adrian said. “Miami is DBU. We love the weather too.”

Cristobal’s defensive back unit underwent a huge transformation last season. When Corey Hetherman stepped into Coral Gables after Lance Guidry’s firing in December 2024, he took charge of a defense that was the main reason why Miami could not compete for a national championship. But Hetherman gave them a new lease on life.

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The 2024 pass defense was a liability. Cristobal’s unit ranked 57th, torched for 42 by Syracuse in a season-ending meltdown, plagued by miscommunication that led to the efforts of the historic offense going in vain. Fast forward a year, and under Hetherman, that same secondary became one of college football’s most clutch units, backed by the chaos created up front by Keionte Scott and team.

The numbers are enticing enough for Adrian and Amiir to inch towards Miami. A unit that faltered in pass defense in 2024 completed a remarkable turnaround, finishing 8th nationally in third-down defense (30.8%), limiting opponents to 14 points per game. All these numbers are enough for Cristobal to lock in the twins.

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“We are going to the same school,” Amiir told Rivals. “We have always wanted to do that. The schools we talk to know that. We will take our visits together and we will make our decision together.”

Cristobal’s team already features twin brothers Riply and Kolby Luna. Following a record-setting high school career in Idaho, the pair joined Miami in 2023 as preferred walk-ons. Riply plays quarterback, while Kolby is listed as a wide receiver.

Having the Luna brothers on the roster proves Mario Cristobal actually embraces family package deals rather than just tolerating them. That built-in comfort level is a massive selling point for the Woodwards as they look for a coaching staff that respects their shared journey.

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Now, what will the Ghost Twins bring to Miami?

Mario Cristobal’s Miami trending for record-breakers on track

The 2028 recruiting cycle has already picked up momentum, as nine commits have already found their home. Georgia and Ohio State are off to a quick start, each landing a pair of early commits. Cristobal’s Miami can open the book with the Woodward brothers. Amiir ranks at No.9 overall while Adrian stands at No.140.

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At the New Balance meet in Boston, the Bergen Catholic twins turned heads and rewrote the record books, helping set a New Jersey state mark in the 4×200, grabbing third place. How can Cristobal’s Miami benefit from this talent?

It reflects an elite recovery ability. The Woodward brothers have the speed to close gaps fast and stay tight on receivers. Track athletes are trained to stay composed at full speed. That translates into better ball tracking, allowing them to locate and contest deep throws. Their record-setting performance on the track in March 2025 clearly caught Miami’s attention, as Cristobal extended an offer just 13 days later on March 29.

“We’re both blessed to receive a offer from University of Miami #GoCanes,” they wrote on X.

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For the 2025-26 season, Amiir played 11 games and came up with 8 solo tackles and 12 total tackles. Adrian, on the other hand, ranked in the top 11 in Division Non-Public Group A for 1 stat, and top 14 in Super – United Red for 1 stat. His stats? 9 solo tackles and 12 total tackles. So, it’s time for Mario Cristobal to rev up their recruiting efforts, as for the twins, Miami is already the dream destination.