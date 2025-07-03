Matt Campbell Facing Bittersweet Reality With Iowa State AD’s Big Decision

You know those moments in sports where you think, ‘Wow, this could be huge’? But then you squint a little closer and go, ‘Wait… is this actually a trap door disguised as a trophy case?’ Yeah. That’s the vibe swirling around Ames, Iowa right now. Matt Campbell just led Iowa State to the greatest season in school history—11 wins, Big 12 title appearance, and a team that finally stopped getting laughed out of the Power 5 party. But then came July 1st, and Iowa State made a bold NIL move that might just end up poking holes in that victory balloon.

Here’s the play: Iowa State is going all-in on equal revenue sharing. That means every single student-athlete at the university gets a cut of the $20.5 million pool allowed under the new House v. NCAA settlement. Sounds cool, right? Equitable. Ethical. Everyone eats (yes, including Iowa State’s Olympic sports). But here’s the catch—they’re likely the only Big 12 school doing it this way. And in a sport where five-stars chase six-figure payouts, that might be a brutal recruiting pitch for a program trying to stay elite.

Cyclone AD Jamie Pollard explained the philosophy like this: “We just felt like that is part of our culture.” On July 2nd, Iowa State insider Nick Marovets hopped onto ‘Locked In on Cyclones,’ started off with the quote: “So, this I’m going to keep really—as far as quote-unquote article reading—’every single Iowa State athlete will receive a payment through player revenue sharing.‘”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iowa State Athletics (@cycloneath) Expand Post

AD

Nick Marovets doubled down on that vision, saying, “My initial response was, ‘Let’s go. All right, now we’re talking. This is awesome….This is super cool. This is unique to Iowa State…This is something that Iowa State can use as far as like a recruiting pitch down the road, yada yada yada.’ Then I started looking a little bit more into the public perception of this, and I was shocked to see a lot of people had a more negative stance on it. I can see both sides of the coin. The negative stance being that obviously football and basketball players aren’t going to be paid as much relative to what they would get if it were paid out differently. I really can understand that point.”

Look, the move is pure Iowa State. This is the program that built its name on grit, loyalty, and development. It’s never been the flashiest brand, but it’s always punched above its weight class. But in the NIL era, punching up might not be enough. When a four-star linebacker gets $250K to go ride pine at Texas A&M, how do you convince him to come to Ames for a fraction of that?

And that’s the bittersweet dilemma for Matt Campbell. On one hand, his team’s unity, culture, and all-in attitude is a huge reason why they got to 11 wins last year. No ego wars. No NIL locker room drama. Everyone rowing the same boat. But here’s the flip side: culture don’t always win championships when you’re facing teams stacked with NFL talent brought in by deep-pocketed collectives. It’s not a level playing field. Not anymore.

Nick laid out the negative side of this vision perfectly: ” There’s the argument of who’s bringing in the revenue—and I do get that. Football, men’s basketball—those are probably the only two sports you have to pay to go see. Maybe hockey—you had to pay at one point. Women’s basketball, wrestling—you probably didn’t. That might’ve changed, but football and men’s basketball are the big revenue generators. All the others generate at a much smaller percentage.”

Now, Jamie Pollard isn’t just writing checks—he’s betting the house on a philosophy. Nick Marovets laid it out bluntly: “I think it’s undetermined right now, but one of two things can happen: Either Iowa State flourishes, sees success across the board, more revenue, more growth—or it backfires completely. Nobody wants to come to Iowa State because they’re getting a smaller percentage of an already small payday compared to other schools.”

The impact on recruiting is the real wildcard. Football and men’s hoops generate most of the revenue, so those athletes naturally expect to get the lion’s share. But under this model? Nope. Everyone gets a slice, not just the big dogs. The concern: will this flatten the talent ceiling in Ames? Or, weird twist—could it actually attract players who want to be part of a no-drama, everyone-eats family?

It’s a gamble. But maybe it’s the only hand Iowa State could play. Let’s be real—the Cyclones aren’t outbidding Longhorns or Oregon in this arms race. But they can say, ‘Hey, you matter here. Even if you’re the backup on the tennis team, we’re breaking bread with you.’ That’s powerful. It’s also risky.

Risk worth taking for Matt Campbell’s squad?

Nick Marovets gave a perfect analogy for those who are backing this move: “So all of that to say—the ultimate takeaway is: Iowa State is being innovative. That’s how I see it. This isn’t normal. And to make the next leap, sometimes you can’t be normal. If you follow the herd, you get what the herd gets. If you branch out, yeah, maybe you get eaten by a wolf—or maybe you find a big grove of plants.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Maybe. That kind of risk-taking might just be what Iowa State needs. Because let’s face it: normal never got them here. Normal didn’t deliver the first 11-win season in school history. Normal didn’t help Matt Campbell become one of the most respected coaches in the sport despite constant rumors tying him to other gigs.

But make no mistake—Campbell’s job just got harder. The program is riding sky-high, but staying there without dangling giant NIL bags could be like trying to hold back a flood with a screen door. Iowa State will need to lean on development, culture, and coaching brilliance harder than ever.

In the end, this story’s still being written. It could be a masterclass in building a sustainable, team-first culture in the NIL age. Or it could be a cautionary tale of how idealism gets steamrolled by capitalism. But one thing’s for sure: Iowa State is betting on us instead of me. And in a sport that’s quickly turning into free agency in shoulder pads, that’s about as punk rock as it gets.