Matt Campbell Net Worth in 2025 – Salary With Iowa State and Career Earnings

ByAmeek Abdullah Jamal

Aug 6, 2025 | 9:00 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The mystery surrounding Matt Campbell‘s future used to keep Iowa State fans up at night. NFL buzz here, college rumors there—yet the man stayed planted in Ames like a stubborn oak. But after pulling off a historic 11-win season in 2024, Campbell didn’t just silence the whispers—he cashed in. And we’re not talking pocket change. His new deal has him stacked, secure, and still calling the shots in Cyclone country through 2032. So, how much is Iowa State’s winningest coach actually raking in these days?

Let’s break it down. But first, a little rewind.

Matt Campbell’s coaching stock exploded in 2024 after engineering Iowa State’s first-ever 11-win season. The Cyclones went 11–3 overall, 7–2 in Big 12 play, reached the conference title game, and dusted Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. They closed out the year ranked No. 15 in both major polls. Campbell also became ISU’s all-time winningest head coach, surpassing Dan McCarney with a gritty road win at Houston.

What is Matt Campbell’s net worth?

Matt Campbell’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be somewhere between $13 million and $16 million. That’s a healthy jump from the $10 million range most outlets reported in 2023. The leap makes sense: Iowa State just inked him to a massive contract extension, and his base salary, bonuses, and other guaranteed compensation add serious weight to his wallet.

Expand Post

Matt Campbell’s career earning

What separates Campbell from a lot of big-name coaches is consistency. The man climbed from making $360K at Toledo in 2012 to banking $5 million+ in 2025. Steady wins the race—and also racks up the millions.

2012ToledoHC$360,450
2013ToledoHC$457,500
2014ToledoHC$482,537
2015ToledoHC$496,450
2016Iowa StateHC$2,00,000
2017Iowa StateHC$2,100,000
2018Iowa StateHC$3,500,000
2019Iowa StateHC$3,600,000
2020Iowa StateHC$3,451,438
2021Iowa StateHC$4,000,000
2022Iowa StateHC$4,005,537
2023Iowa StateHC$4,005,537
2024Iowa StateHC$4,09,886
2025Iowa StateHC$5,000,000

Matt Campbell’s contract

On August 1, 2025, the full terms dropped. Campbell signed a new deal through December 31, 2032, locking in what’s arguably the most valuable coaching asset in Cyclone history. While some coaches play the leverage game with contract drama, Campbell’s camp and ISU dropped this one cleanly and with confidence.

2025$500,000$3.2M$1.3M$5M$1.5M+
2026$500,000$3.2M$1.3M$5M$1.5M+
2027$500,000$3.2M$1.3M$5M$1.5M+
2032$500,000$3.2M$1.3M$5M$1.5M+

But it gets more interesting when you break it down. His contract includes: $500K base salary. $3.2 million for PR and media obligations (aka showing up, smiling, and shaking hands) $1.3 million in “supplemental contributions” (benefits, retirement, etc.) Performance incentives? Oh, they’re juicy. If the Cyclones win 7 regular season games, Campbell gets an extra $250,000 for every win beyond that—up to $1.5 million max. Plus, more coin gets tossed his way if Iowa State finishes high in the Big 12 standings or reaches the championship game. If this deal was retrofitted to 2024, Campbell would’ve crossed the $5 million mark easily.

Matt Campbell’s salary in 2025

Let’s be real: it’s not just the base salary that matters here. While the base is listed at $500,000, the real meat of Campbell’s pay package lies in his guaranteed $3.2 million for media obligations and school-sponsored endorsement duties. That’s where Iowa State gets creative. Throw in $1.3 million for retirement, benefits, insurance—and we’re staring at $5 million annually before performance bonuses. With Iowa State putting up 11 wins last season, it’s safe to assume Campbell’s actually pulling in somewhere north of $5.25 million in 2025.

For Big 12 standards, that puts him eighth overall among head coaches, which—given what he’s achieved—might be the best bang-for-buck contract in the league. Especially when you consider the market’s heating up, and coaches with fewer wins are getting fatter checks. 

Matt Campbell’s brand endorsements

According to his 2025 contract, Campbell makes $3.2 million annually for university-related PR and endorsements. That includes things like appearing on behalf of Iowa State sponsors, attending fundraisers, or helping grease the wheels with corporate partners. But here’s the twist: that bag comes from the school, not outside brands.

So, while Campbell might be shaking hands at a donor dinner or giving a speech at a local business leader luncheon, you won’t see him pushing shampoo, fast food, or sports drinks. There are currently no credible reports of personal endorsements or off-the-clock business ventures. It’s all tightly wrapped within Iowa State brand ecosystem.

Fans say Campbell’s not money-driven, and that tracks. He’s even restructured his own deals in the past to boost assistant pay and player resources. That’s rare air in the coaching world. The man’s as loyal to Ames as a tractor to a cornfield, and this new contract proves both sides are all-in for the long haul.

Bottom line? Matt Campbell isn’t chasing clout or quick cash. He’s stacking quiet millions, building a legacy, and making Iowa State a consistent Big 12 problem while doing it. And in today’s coaching carousel, that might just be the rarest flex of all.

Is Matt Campbell the most underrated coach in college football, or is he finally getting his due?

