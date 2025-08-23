Matt Campbell to Feel Pinch of WR Room Loss as HC Looks to Fix Last Season’s Woes

Hold up—Week 0 is already serving fireworks, and the Kansas State vs. Iowa State game in Dublin is a standout. This isn’t just a casual season opener; it’s a crucial Big 12 contest where every play matters. Look, Matt Campbell has transformed Iowa State from a “coaching graveyard” into an 11-3 team, but the Cyclones might struggle with a thin WR room. As if they flinch, defenses will feast. On top of that, Kansas State’s QB just adds another layer of intrigue, making this early-season clash more like a playoff preview than just Week 0.

Tension is mounting as “Farmageddon” returns, potentially halting Iowa State’s surge. The rivalry’s storied, uninterrupted history amplifies the anticipation, with Iowa State leading 54-50-4. Ranked No. 22 following an impressive 11-2 season where they nearly won the Big 12, the Cyclones are riding high. However, Matt Campbell’s team faces a significant challenge: the loss of their leading receivers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, to the NFL.

And now that they are going up against Kansas State, the production remains a major concern. As the Big 12 Conference podcast host points straight at it, “For Iowa State, they lost their two top targets at receiver that are both now playing for the Houston Texans, but they’ve got a really deep tight end room. For Iowa State, I’m curious to see how much we see them come out in 11 and 12 personnel and run the football. How much are they going more old school against this Kansas State front that I think is very talented? I think that’s going to be kind of the cat-and-mouse game between these two.”

But Matt Campbell isn’t resting on his laurels, either. He’s bolstered his receiving unit by adding Chase Sowell from East Carolina and Xavier Townsend from UCF via the transfer portal. They’ll join a strong returning group featuring Green, Dominic Overby, and Brett Eskildsen, providing Iowa State with plenty of options at the position.

Sowell, at 6-foot-4 and averaging 20 yards per reception last year, invites comparisons to the tall, athletic Higgins, while Townsend, who played youth football with ISU quarterback Rocco Becht in Florida, has similarities to Noel. Both new additions are expected to contribute significantly, but the coaching staff believes the entire group can help them pursue another Big 12 championship.

Here’s the intriguing part. Geoff Schwartz points out two crucial elements that could decide the game. He’s watching Kansas State’s quarterback, Avery Johnson, who excels under pressure and averaged 54.5 rushing yards following impressive performances last year. Meanwhile, Schwartz suggests Iowa State’s Rocco Becht might have a tough time passing, with a projected passing line of 230.5 yards. This is because the Cyclones lost their best receivers, are relying on transfers, and will face intense pressure from Kansas State’s defense. It’ll be a fascinating matchup.

So, them going against each other would be pretty darn interesting to watch. Now, with WR’s line left in a question mark, there’s another key factor that Matt Campbell needs to focus on.

Matt Campbell major fix comes out in light

Last season’s win against the Fighting Hawks was bittersweet for Matt Campbell’s team. Linebacker Caleb Bacon suffered a torn left knee on a punt and had to be assisted off the field. Running back Abu Sama III and defensive end Trent Jones II also sustained injuries, though they were able to walk off the field unassisted. Despite these setbacks, they made an immediate impact.

Jon Heacock has significantly shaped the Cyclone defense, blending 3-4 and 4-3 formations to confuse Big 12 offenses. In 2024, Iowa State achieved its best season ever, going 11-3, securing their first double-digit win season, and advancing to the Big 12 Championship game. They concluded the year with an exciting Pop-Tarts Bowl win against Miami, proving their defense’s strength.

ISU’s defense received considerable recognition, with seven players named All-Big 12, including standouts Malik Verdon and Jontez Williams. They conceded just 22.9 points per game, their eighth consecutive season below 26 points, and topped the nation in passing defense, allowing only 165.6 yards per game. The Cyclones also recorded 15 interceptions, joining a select group of six teams nationwide to achieve that feat in consecutive seasons.

But despite the success it’s hard for Matt Campbell’s team to stop Avery Johnson’s run as host points straight at it, “But it is a unique style of defense, that 3-3-5, that third safety right in the middle of the field. It causes confusion. It messes up the picture for quarterbacks. It’s a difficult defense to throw against, but that’s not really a problem for Kansas State because you’ve got such a good athlete on the other side at quarterback running the football at Avery Johnson.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s right. Avery Johnson had a phenomenal season last year, landing fourth in program history for pass attempts, fifth for completions and passing yards, sixth in total offensive yards 3,317, and sixth for total touchdowns accounted for 32. As a sophomore, he’s already second all-time in passing yards. Johnson led the Wildcats to a school-best 6.57 yards per play, and the team broke the rushing record with 6.08 yards per carry—eclipsing the previous 2016 record of 5.27. He didn’t just play; he rewrote the record books.

Now, let’s wait and see which team steps up and knocks the other out.