Matt Campbell Trending Toward First 5-Star Commitment as Penn State HC Despite Major SEC Threat

Matt Campbell’s first run through the portal was a mixed bag, adding 36 players while losing 47. Now, he’s targeting a fresh start by pursuing 2027 five-star phenom Kemon Spell, according to an insider, hoping to land his first elite recruiting splash amid fierce competition.

“I like the way it’s trending for Penn State,” said Steve Wilfong on the Rivals podcast. “He maintains that Georgia is still his leader, but I think the momentum is with the Nittany Lions.”

James Franklin’s firing set off a recruiting earthquake at Penn State with decommitments and transfers galore. It forces a rebuild under the new regime of Campbell, who is now moving fast to secure Spell for the 2027 season.

He is a 5’10”, 210-pound powerhouse from McKeesport High School, and is widely regarded as the number one running back in the 2027 class. His 2024 breakout season was explosive with 1,681 yards on 157 carries (10.7 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns.

It also included a monster 280- and 274-yard playoff games, and he topped those numbers with even bigger single-game performances in 2025. What makes Campbell and Co. stand out in the race for Spell?

Being a McKeesport native, Penn State ticks off the box with geographic proximity. Then comes the in-state recruiting history and the NFL departures.

Over a decade at Iowa State, Campbell never secured a five-star recruit and rarely ventured into four-star territory. That recruiting inexperience was a major reason skeptics questioned whether he could lead Penn State to new heights after taking over from Franklin.

Campbell sees the Pennsylvania five-star running back as a weapon to stake his claim. Kemon Spell had originally committed to Franklin in 2024 but reversed course after Penn State’s early loss to Oregon. Along with it, Franklin’s mid-season firing triggered his de-commitment.

Iowa State lacked the resources and recruiting clout. But Campbell made magic with mostly three-stars, leading the Cyclones to five eight-win seasons and an 11-win campaign in 2024. Meanwhile, Spell currently holds almost two dozen offers. The Nittany Lions have already sealed a date when they will be hosting their 2027 hot target.

“I will be in Happy Valley this weekend 🦁#WEARE,” wrote Spell on X on January 19.

But an SEC conference is already coming off as a threat to Campbell’s squad.

Georgia’s recruiting machine puts Matt Campbell and Co. on high alert

High school recruiting remains the Georgia Bulldogs’ forte. Kirby Smart has already stacked five commitments in the 2027 class, good for No. 4 in the SEC and No. 9 nationally.

“The biggest development coming out of the weekend involved five-star running back Kemon Spell,” On3’s Chad Simmons wrote. “The former Penn State commit has Georgia sitting at the top of his list.”

According to the Crystal Ball, Notre Dame holds a two-to-one edge at 66.7%, with Penn State sitting at 33.3%. On the other hand, 247Sports lead reporter Brian Dohn recently logged a prediction in favor of Penn State after a lengthy meeting between Spell and new head coach Campbell, noting that Spell is “heavily considering” a recommitment to the Nittany Lions.

He has already made some noise in the portal, landing former Colorado defensive end Alexander McPherson after a State College visit. He became the third defensive lineman added to the rebuild, joining Alijah Carnell (Iowa State) and Keanu Williams (UCLA).

Now it’s on Matt Campbell to crack open the five-star chapter, with Kemon Spell poised as the headline act.