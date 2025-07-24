Matt Campbell’s Twin Dilemma Looms as Rocco Becht Urged to Fix Critical Flaw

New year and new challenges. Fall camp has officially kicked in for Matt Campbell and his Iowa State Cyclones. The team is already locked in for its business trip to Dublin where a Big 12 opener against Kansas State looms just seven Saturdays away. And for once, there’s real stability under center, in the backfield, and even in the trenches. Quarterback? Rocco Becht has it locked down. Running back room? Deep. Defensive tackle and 0-line? Strangely enough, no question marks. Even tight ends and safety look solid. But don’t mistake that for calm. Shortage of quality slants and flats on the sides could be missed which might shape the trajectory of ISU’s season.

Matt Campbell’s staff isn’t just battling opponents this fall, they’re wrestling with a twin dilemma that could define their ceiling. The departure of both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, each 1,000-yard receivers, has left the kind of void that turns OCs into late-night coffee addicts. “We just talked about best season in history,” said Pollack’s co-host on See Ball Get Ball about their 2024 10-win campaign. “They just had the best combination of receivers they’ve ever had… because I was looking at the list of previous receivers that have been drafted like Noel and Higgins, highest draft picks from their school at receiver. And in terms of quality of talent, at least in the pros, you’re looking at Allen Lazard maybe as the next guy on that list.”

Higgins and Noel each eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards during the regular season. That kind of chemistry doesn’t grow on trees in Ames. It comes from reps, trust, and Rocco Becht’s feel for the moment. As David Pollack put it, “I talk about Rocco Becht… and I talk about how much I love him because I love his grit. You watch that Iowa game, bam, bam, bam, down the field with less than a minute. And he’s just—he’s made of all the right stuff. He’s going to scramble. He’s going to lower his shoulder. He’s going to run people over.”

Rocco Becht is already one of the most statistically prolific QBs in school history, having thrown for almost over 6,600 yards and 48 TDs. But even with all that swagger and tenacity, there’s a glaring “but” hanging over the huddle. “The thing is… it’s 59% completion percentage and he’s just got to get a little bit more efficient,” Pollack noted. That’s the accuracy question mark that’s followed Becht through every strong arm throw and third-down scramble. He has the leadership and toughness Iowa State fans worship, but he needs to become surgical to make this offense hum without its twin stars out wide.

To Matt Campbell’s credit, he didn’t just sit on his hands in the offseason. The Cyclones struck quick in the portal, securing near mirror-image replacements in ECU’s Chase Sowell and UCF’s Xavier Townsend. Sowell brings the length and vertical threat reminiscent of Higgins, while Townsend’s burst and route versatility mirror much of what Noel did underneath. If those two stay healthy, they’re penciled in as X and Z starters. “Who steps up at wide receiver?” is no longer just a depth chart curiosity, it’s the central plotline of 2025.

But that still leaves a gaping hole at the Y receiver spot. That role is wide open. The clubhouse favorites such as Carson Brown, Brett Eskildsen, and Eli Green each bring unique skill sets but lack proven production. Expect this to be the most hotly contested battle of camp. Whoever claims that role needs to not just fill a roster spot, but become Becht’s bailout option when coverage tightens.

There’s something undeniably intriguing about how this team has rebuilt around its QB’s gritty leadership and portal additions. “This is an experience year. Like, I’m experienced. I have all the things,” Pollack said, channeling what many Cyclone fans are hoping Becht feels heading into Dublin. And then there’s Campbell, still the culture-obsessed architect. “What’s amazing about Matt Campbell is, if you spent 10 minutes with him, you’d love him because his idea of culture is old school.” Culture only takes you so far though. Replacing 2,000 yards of production is never simple.

Cyclones’ DE room faces reality check too

As per SB Nation, If there’s one position Matt Campbell’s quietly losing sleep over, it’s defensive end. Iowa State fans don’t need a reminder, but let’s rip the band-aid: the pass rush has never quite recovered since Will McDonald IV packed his bags for the NFL. And let’s be honest, 2024 might’ve been the thinnest pass-rushing group Campbell’s had during his entire tenure in Ames.

Just how bad was it? JR Singleton led the team with four sacks from the interior. Meanwhile, the DEs as a whole combined for just five sacks, and four of those came from Joey Peterson and Kenard Snyder. Both of whom are no longer in town. The unit’s best returning hope, Tyler Onyedim, bolted for Texas A&M. It’s a hit no matter how you spin it. As the Cyclones try to patch things together, there’s no quick-fix pass rusher walking through the door.

What’s clear is this: Reestablishing a competent pass rush is absolutely critical if the Cyclone defense is to return to being one of the best in the conference and one of the most reliable in college football. The secondary? Still steady as ever. But even elite coverage can only last so long without pressure up front. Unless Iowa State finds another freak like McDonald, their scheme will need a collective push.