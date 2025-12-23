Matt Patricia Breaks Three-Month Hiatus With Public Message After Ryan Day Announces Major Change

As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for their biggest game of the season, there have been plenty of obstacles and transitions going on around the program. For instance, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has already signed with USF, Ryan Day is planning to go back to his roots, and lastly, Matt Patricia finally broke his three-month hiatus and addressed what’s going on with the defense, especially Avrell Reese.

Finally, it was time for the man running the best defense in the country to step onto the podium. Before speaking to the media today, Matt Patricia last appeared back on September 16 during the bye week, when he talked about how they could clean up their game during the off week.

Since joining the Buckeyes as defensive coordinator back in March, Patricia has done only a handful of press conferences. Since then, both the Buckeyes and Patricia’s defense have come a long way. Matt Patricia opened up about what might soon become a glaring concern for Buckeyes fans: Avrell Reese’s second-half-of-the-season form. However, Patricia isn’t worried one bit.

“A lot of the stuff we attacked early in the season now, I think teams have kind of seen enough film on it, so a lot of times they’ll slide to his spot where he is or they’ll try to make sure they have him accounted for in different ways,” Patricia said in press. “But that’s great. That gives opportunities for other players on the field. I think his impact has been great. His role, his flexibility, the way that we’ve been able to utilize him is super special.”

Well, it’s not hard to see Avrell Reese’s drastic dip in his numbers. The defensive end started his arguably last season of college ball with top-five draft pick written all over him. He was consistent week in and week out and put up one of his best performances against then–top-10 Illinois.

By late November, before the big game against Michigan, he had racked up an impressive 6.5 sacks for the season and almost 60 total tackles. He seemed unstoppable for a while there.

But then, his production suddenly cooled way down in the second half of the year. In the five games leading right up to that Michigan rivalry game, he only managed to combined total of five tackles. That’s a massive drop-off from his earlier pace.

However, Ryan Day assured that it wasn’t a skill issue or a performance problem. But more about how opposing teams were game-planning around Reese’s abilities. Guess we’ll take Ryan Day and Matt Patricia’s word for it.

Matt Patricia then spoke about the biggest transition of the season so far: Ryan Day returning to play-calling duties and what that means for the defense. Will there be any changes on the defensive side in terms of play-calling?

“Coach Day does a great job of coaching the team,” Patricia said. “He’s really involved with all three aspects and making sure that we’re approaching everything the right way, playing the game the right way, and all the pieces are coming together to put us in the best situation to win.”

Looks like there won’t be many changes on the defensive side. With Ryan Day back to calling plays, Matt Patricia will simply take on a bit more responsibility on defense.

In the grand scheme of things, this shouldn’t be an issue. Ohio State are already ranked No. 1 in almost every big-time defensive category, except rushing defense, where they sit fifth, allowing 84.5 yards per game. The real question is whether Ryan Day still has it when it comes to play-calling, and why this sudden change of heart happened now.

Ryan Day back to the old days

Ryan Day will now officially call the offensive plays when the Buckeyes play Miami in their playoff opener. Normally, the offensive coordinator would do this, but Brian Hartline recently took a new head coaching job at South Florida. Because of that, Day decided to step in and handle play-calling himself for this game.

Ryan Day explained that Hartline already has a lot on his plate now. He wants Hartline to focus mainly on coaching the wide receivers instead of worrying about calling plays:

“We wanted to take (play-calling) off of Brian’s plate because he’s got so much going on with what he’s trying to do. It’s such a strange calendar, and the timing is brutal, but he’s handled it really well. It’s a lot on his plate to manage. We’re kind of taking it day to day.

Going into the game, it’ll be a group effort. (Tight ends coach) Keenan (Bailey) will be very much involved. Ultimately, it will be my decision what calls go into the game.”

Ryan Day was the primary play-caller before handing those duties to Chip Kelly last season. After Kelly left to join the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, Hartline got promoted. But now Day is temporarily taking back control, especially after the 13–10 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship Game.

With Day calling plays again, Ohio State is hoping for a better offensive plays. Fans can expect a more aggressive, pass-heavy approach similar to what they’ve seen from Day in the past.