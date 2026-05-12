Matt Patricia Shares Major Health Update Following Neurosurgeon Visit During Ohio State Offseason Break

The offseason is usually when players get time to recover, but this time, Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia also needed some medical care of his own. Over the weekend, he shared a personal health update, giving fans a clear look at what he was dealing with during the break.

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On May 9th, the former Detroit Lions head coach posted a photo from a hospital bed wearing a rigid cervical collar (neck brace): “Off-season repairs aren’t just for players. Massive thanks to Dr. Viljoen and the Neurological Specialty Care team for taking care of me. Incredible group! So blessed and thankful for you,” Patricia wrote on IG.

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Even while wearing a heavy-duty neck brace, he was still rocking his smile and his classic signature hat. While he didn’t give out every tiny medical detail, it is clear he underwent a major neck or spinal procedure to fix some long-standing physical wear and tear.

Ohio State’s own medical experts, specifically Dr. Stephanus Viljoen and the Neurological Specialty Care team, handled the surgical procedure right at the university’s medical network. Dr. Viljoen is a big-deal neurosurgeon who specializes in fixing complex spine issues and neck pain.

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Dealing with major physical setbacks is nothing new for Patricia. The Buckeyes’ DC has been through hell and back during his HC days and prior. Back in 2019, he suffered a severe lower-leg tendon injury that required orthopedic surgery. Matt Patricia was rolling around training camp on a scooter and crutches.

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Lately, Patricia has been focusing a lot on his health and actually lost about 50 pounds before this operation. Dropping that much weight is a big lifestyle change, and it can completely change how a person stands and how much pressure is put on their spine. This recent neck care appears to be the next logical step in his ongoing journey to improve his overall well-being.

Based on the off-season schedule, the procedure was intentionally scheduled for early May. This allows for a structural 3-to-4-month recovery before the intense college football season begins. He also just signed a three-year contract extension worth over $11 million ($3.75M for 2026) to stay with the Buckeyes after leading the best defense in the country. Fans can expect to see him back on the sidelines, fully recovered and ready to coach, by the time training camp starts in August.

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Year 2 under Matt Patricia

Under Year 2 of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, the Ohio State defense is projected to be incredibly talented but will look entirely different due to a massive roster overhaul. Mind you, the defense is coming off a stellar season in which Patricia’s system ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring defense (8.2 PPG) and total defense (213.5 YPG).

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The Buckeyes lost seven of their best defensive starters to the NFL Draft, including the likes of Caleb Downs, Davison Igbinosun, and linebacker Sonny Styles. Thankfully, Ohio State’s roster is absolutely loaded with young, hungry talent waiting for their due. They have veteran Kenyatta Jackson Jr. handling one side of the edge. North Carolina transfer Beau Atkinson will lock down the opposite side after an impressive spring game.

At defensive tackle, Eddrick Houston and Alabama transfer James Smith fill out the interior. Unlike any other season, the Buckeyes have younger guys in the LB department, including Payton Pierce and Christian Alliegro. The back end of the defense will feature highly anticipated young cornerbacks like Devin Sanchez and Jermaine Mathews Jr. locking things down.

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This time around, Patricia got his entire defensive coaching staff returning alongside him. Legendary defensive line coach Larry Johnson, secondary coach Tim Walton, and linebackers coach James Laurinaitis have signed contract extensions to stick around Columbus. Even with all that early-season drop-off, expectations remain firmly set on a top-5 national defense when everything is said and done.