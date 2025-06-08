Matt Rhule Gets Heartbreaking Reality Check as Analyst Claims Nebraska’s Ceiling Remains Low Despite Heavy Recruiting

It’s year three for Matt Rhule in Lincoln—and Husker fans are on edge. Historically, year three has been magic for Rhule. At Temple and Baylor, the third season usually brought big-time national buzz. Nebraska? They’ve seen glimpses and promises. In 2024, Rhule and freshman phenom Dylan Raiola stormed out to a 3–0 start, smoked Colorado 28–10, and at one point sat 5–1. The season ended with a 7‑6 record and a win in the Pinstripe Bowl over Boston College, snapping an eight-year postseason drought. Progress? Maybe. But title talk? Heck no!! Per insider.

Year 3 is supposed to be big for Matt Rhule. His track record proves that—Temple and Baylor both hit double-digit wins in the third year. But according to Football Insider Sam from the ‘College Football with Sam’ podcast, Nebraska still won’t be a national title contender for one obvious reason: not enough top-tier recruiting.

On June 7, Sam hopped onto his podcast and laid out the brutal truth about what’s holding Rhule back: “I do think Nebraska’s recruiting limits their success. I do. I talked about this with a friend of the channel, a close friend of the channel who I would consider a college football expert and knows more than I do on a lot of things. And he thinks that Nebraska is the only blueblood currently who should not expect to win a national title, because in his own mind—in his own words, paraphrasing here—they don’t have the recruiting footprint to get top-tier talent.”

Over the last three years, Nebraska’s recruiting classes have stacked up well on paper—but the results haven’t told the full story. Under Matt Rhule, the Cornhuskers hauled in national classes around #25 in 2023, leaped to #18 in 2024, and between #18-21 in 2025. In Big Ten terms, that places them between 6th and 8th most years. The 2024 class especially made noise thanks to the commitment of 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, Rhule’s biggest get since his arrival.

Sam doubled down: “Think about Michigan or Penn State or Ohio State or heck, even a program like Washington, who isn’t a blueblood but a member of the Big Ten—those teams, their home states produce better football than Nebraska does, and oftentimes by a mile.” Translation? Nebraska isn’t sitting on the same fertile recruiting soil. They’re not landing the same volume of blue-chip recruits. And if you’re trying to crash the CFP party or lift a natty trophy, that Top-5 class pedigree isn’t optional—it’s essential.

Even with Rhule pulling in quality prospects and big names like Raiola, it hasn’t translated to Blue-chip dubs. The 2025 class has 20 recruits from 12 different states (6 from Nebraska), showing a wide net but not a pipeline. By comparison, Oregon is stacking four 5-stars like Na’eem Offord and Dakorien Moore. Ohio State never leaves the Top-5. And Michigan has surged into elite territory. Nebraska? They’re stuck in that 20–25 zone.

Yes, the talent is better than it was under Scott Frost. But development and retention still have to close that gap. Top recruits alone won’t win titles unless they’re turned into top NFL picks and Sunday starters. Nebraska’s 2025 class has some gems—but is it that class? Not really. And it’s early to judge; Nebraska’s current 2026 class ranking sits outside the Top 50 per On3. But if they land their top targets, that could change fast.

Matt Rhule gets a visit from ‘Superman’ during ‘the Battle of the Boneyard’

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton AKA Superman was in the building Friday as Nebraska football held its annual “Battle of the Boneyard” 7-on-7 tournament at Memorial Stadium. It wasn’t just a recruiting showcase—it turned into a full-circle moment for Rhule and Newton.

The two go way back. Rhule brought Newton back to Carolina during his stint as Panthers head coach in 2021. Newton didn’t win a game that season, but the respect was mutual. Rhule often praised Newton in post-game pressers. Newton returned the favor, once saying, “Coach Rhule is a great coach” after a tough loss to Tampa Bay.

Now, years later, Newton rolled into Lincoln with his C1N squad, coaching them throughout the day. He even took some throws himself, then posed for photos with Rhule—rekindling the coach-QB bond. Newton remains one of the most dominant figures in college football history after his legendary 2010 Auburn season. So yeah, his presence? It shook the stadium.

Among the standouts competing was Nebraska’s 2027 QB commit Trae Taylor, who suited up for Raw Miami in his first run with the team. Alongside him, the event featured top talent from across the country—and Nebraska’s staff got a close-up look. The event was free to the public, with full media access. Beyond the highlight reels and scouting notes, it also served as a PR win. Newton’s visit signaled that Nebraska is on the radar again—for top-tier players, top-tier coaches, and top-tier hype.

Whether or not Rhule can break the ceiling Sam warned about? That’s still up in the air. But with Cam in the building and talent pouring in, the foundation is getting stronger.