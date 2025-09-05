Matt Rhule Makes Opinion on Nebraska Alcohol Sales Very Clear Amid Worries Over Fans Impacting Dylan Raiola & Co

Coach is unbothered when it comes to alcohol sales at Memorial Stadium. Matt Rhule gave his thoughts about the Huskers having alcohol sales at games. Nebraska Cornhuskers, of course, came away with a potentially critical 20-17 win over the Bearcats inside a roaring, raucous Arrowhead Stadium. And while that atmosphere mattered, what comes next in Lincoln could be even bigger.

The question put to Matt Rhule was whether fans having a drink or two could create a different environment in Memorial Stadium and whether it might impact players, specifically on QB1 like Dylan Raiola. Rhule, as he often does, brushed aside the notion with humor and a little perspective. “I hope we stay, I hope we’re still Nebraska nice, you know what I mean, I hope we’re not yelling at me,” he said. “I go to the baseball games, I go to the basketball games, they serve beer there, right? Like, I’ve never seen an unruly crowd. I mean, we have the best fans in sports. So, I think people can go have a couple beers at the game and, you know, it’s not like it’s like dollar beer night, right?”

Then he doubled down with a grin. “It’s still what is it, like $8 beer, something like that. I mean, you can have a couple beers and enjoy the game. I think our fans can go have a beer and a hot dog and watch the game and I think our night game atmosphere is elite. I mean, if it’s any better than then I’ll buy the beer. Like I mean, gracious. It’s just so fantastic. So, I can’t wait for it.” Rhule later added what makes Saturday nights in Lincoln so unique.

That assurance matters because for someone like Raiola, the noise and energy around him will only intensify. Against Cincinnati, he looked nothing like a newcomer under the bright lights, completing 33-of-42 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns without turning the ball over. A 79% completion rate in that setting is not only efficient, it’s poised. The kid already looks like the real deal, and the crowd, beer in hand or not, did nothing to shake him. If anything, it seemed to lift him.

Behind him, the Huskers leaned on Emmett Johnson, who carried the ball 25 times for 108 yards at a steady 4.3 yards per carry. Johnson’s performance gave Nebraska the balance it needed in a grind-it-out win. The offensive line may not have dominated, but they did enough to keep the chains moving and let Raiola stay comfortable.

Nebraska shifts to Week 2 against Akron. It won’t carry the juice of Arrowhead or the test of Cincy, but these are the games that define whether a young team keeps building momentum or slips back into old habits.

Matt Rhule respects every opponent

Matt Rhule knows exactly what a team like Akron is bringing to Lincoln. He’s been on the other side of that line before. Back in his Temple days, especially during those first two seasons, Rhule and the Owls lived as underdogs, walking into stadiums against power programs with nothing to lose and everything to prove. He remembers the message clearly. Rhule said, “You have a bunch of players on your team who believe that they should be playing at the highest level and know that they’re good players.” That mindset can turn a so-called “easy win” into a nightmare if the favorite doesn’t show up sharp.

That’s why this week, despite Nebraska being heavily favored, Rhule isn’t taking Akron lightly. The Zips will walk into Memorial Stadium carrying that very underdog swagger he once preached, and he knows better than most how dangerous it can be.

His message to his Huskers? Stay focused. Stay grounded. “We don’t ever want to play the brand. We want to play the man,” Rhule said. “I want to see them go out and play. They love to play. They love to play at home.” Despite the statements, Rhule is looking at an easy win in Week 2 as his fans enjoy a cold one.