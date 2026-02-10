Matt Rhule on Alert as College Sports Commission Turns Attention to Nebraska After LSU Verdict

The College Sports Commission (CSC) has officially put the University of Nebraska under the microscope regarding their NIL deals. Basically, the CSC is looking into whether some athletes failed to report money they made from third-party sponsors. Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers came popped at the top.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the new rules from the House v. NCAA settlement, any deal worth over $600 has to be logged in a specific system called “NIL Go.” Nebraska is now the second big school, right after LSU, to get flagged for these types of reporting gaps. CSC head of investigations Kate Medearis emailed Cornhuskers AD that CSC is keeping tabs on one of your unreported cases:

ADVERTISEMENT

“The College Sports Commission is investigating whether members of one of your institution’s sports teams failed to report one or more third-party Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals in accordance with applicable rules.”

When the news broke, internal emails obtained by Front Office Sports showed that Nebraska’s athletic department was quick to explain what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

They basically said the whole thing was a big misunderstanding. According to their compliance officials, the athletes involved were “confused” about the timing. They weren’t sure exactly when they were supposed to report the deals or if the money they received counted under the new, stricter post-settlement rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago October 04, 2025 Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Michigan State Spartans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE..Nebraska won 38-27.Attendance: 86496.407th consecutive sellout. /Cal Media Lincoln United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251004_zma_c04_223 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

Even though it sounds serious, this doesn’t seem like a case of players trying to “cheat” the system. It’s more about the growing pains of a very complicated new process. Nebraska’s Senior Associate AD, Patty Peterson, told the commission that as soon as they realized there was an issue, the athletes went back and submitted all the required paperwork.

Because they corrected the records quickly, it’s probable that they’ll avoid any major penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nebraska has a bit of a reputation when it comes to cutting corners. Look no further than their Over-Coaching’ violation during Scott Frost’s run.

Nebraska caught using a special teams analyst in a way that wasn’t allowed. Basically, analysts are supposed to watch film and talk to coaches. But this analyst was actually giving “technical instruction” to players on the field. Because of that, the NCAA hit Frost with a one-year show-cause order and a five-day suspension because they technically had too many coaches on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another weird case happened back in 2012 over textbooks. Hundreds of athletes accidentally got free books and supplies that weren’t strictly required for their classes. Even though it was just a few bucks per person, the NCAA called it an “illegal benefit.” The school had to pay a fine and deal with more probation, but it was mostly just an embarrassing accounting mistake.

If you go down that rabbit hole, there’s plenty to discover. That might be another reason officials are keeping such close tabs on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This investigation is a cosmic reminder that the CSC is actually serious about being the “NIL police.” Since they started, they’ve already blocked nearly $15 million worth of deals across the country because they didn’t think the money matched the work being done. They want to make sure companies are paying athletes for their actual brand value, not just giving them “pay-for-play” bonuses to lure them to certain schools.

The big takeaway here is that being a college athlete is becoming a lot more like running a business. Between the “NIL Go” app and the five-day reporting deadlines, players are having a hard time keeping up with the admin work. While Nebraska seems to be in the clear for now, this investigation serves as a warning. It sends a message to every other school. The commission is watching every dollar that moves through the system.

Mind you, Nebraska isn’t the first school to get caught in these new “NIL police” crosshairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nebraska and LSU are different sides of the same coin

Just a few weeks ago, LSU went through the exact same thing. They were the very first school to be investigated by the CSC for missing the five-day reporting deadline on deals over $600. It caused a huge stir. But it turned out to be a relatively quick fix once the school got their paperwork in order.

The good news for Nebraska fans is that the LSU situation ended without any major drama or “death penalties.” Once the athletes uploaded their info into the NIL Go app, the commission closed the case in less than three weeks. There were zero punishments. It seems like the commission is currently using these investigations more as a “wake-up call.” They want to show schools they’re actually watching the books. Rather than trying to kick teams out of the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though LSU and Nebraska are the only ones named publicly so far, they definitely won’t be the last. The commission recently sent out warning letters to 20 other Division I schools. They are basically telling them to get their acts together. It looks like we’re entering a new era where athletic departments have to spend just as much time on accounting as they do on recruiting. If they want to stay out of trouble.