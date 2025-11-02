Matt Rhule’s Dylan Raiola Stance May Have Cost Nebraska the USC Game as QB’s Past Returns to Haunt

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Matt Rhule were this close to getting into the AP Poll’s good graces (Top 25) until Dylan Raiola got clipped on a drop-back pass play. That play knocked Dylan Raiola out of the game and put No. 23 USC back in control. Once Raiola exited, USC came from behind, prevented the upset, and kicked Matt Rhule and Nebraska out of the playoff picture. Word on the street is that Matt Rhule could have prevented this, but he chose to be a better coach and a man.

The turning point of the game was Raiola going down in the third quarter. Nebraska was leading 16-14 until USC defensive lineman Anthony Lucas came crashing in on a drop-back pass and knocked the ball out of Raiola’s hand. Raiola awkwardly landed and rolled his right ankle. Dylan has a history of twisting his ankle. He was immediately taken into the medical tent. Dylan Raiola eventually got up and strapped his helmet back on to return, but Matt Rhule put a red light on his night.

Imago September 20, 2025: Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola 15 in action during the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. : /Sports South Media Lincoln United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_1172 Copyright: xKevinxLangleyx

On November 1st, Matt Rhule hopped onto podium to provide injury update and spilled that Dylan Raiola could’ve played, but he decided to not put him back in the game at the team’s fitness professional’s advice despite he was medically cleared to return and decided to send in the freshman TJ Lateef: “From a medical perspective, they were like, ‘He can’t run,’” Rhule said. I just didn’t see the respectable thing to do to put a guy out there who can’t run.

…Really at the end of the day, I just don’t think you can put a guy out there who can’t defend himself or protect himself. The trainers didn’t want him to go out there, but they didn’t say, ‘No, he can’t.’ They just said he shouldn’t be out there. I told Dylan, ‘I love you too much to ask you to play when you’re hurt like this.”

Before the injury, Dylan Raiola was rolling. The former 5-star completed 10 of his 15 passes for 91 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown to Dane Kane in the first quarter. After he was removed, USC took full advantage and ran circles around Lateef. The freshman completed 4 of 7 passes for just 7 yards. USC’s pressure was too much for Nebraska to handle, and Lincoln Riley’s Trojans pulled off a 21-7 comeback after trailing 14-6.

This might look noble and heroic from a sportsmanship standpoint. Unfortunately, this decision likely cost Nebraska their playoff dream and possibly their Big Ten championship hopes. Nebraska fell to 6-3. Matt Rhule chose his player’s health and safety over their shot at making the playoff. That is the sign of a foundation and dynasty being built. However, it is still too early to say whether Dylan Raiola will be fully healthy or not for next week’s game against UCLA. However, that isn’t the only intriguing decision Matt Rhule took.

Matt Rhule explains the field goal decision

Another big moment in Saturday’s game happened when Coach Rhule chose to kick a field goal instead of trying a fourth-and-1 play in the third quarter. The Huskers were still leading by eight points and lined up like they were going to run the play with Heinrich Haarberg under center. But Rhule called a timeout, sent out the kicking team, and Kyle Cunanan missed the 52-yard attempt.

Rhule explained the decision, saying, “We thought we would make the field goal. I went up to the special team’s coaches, and they said he would make it. Seemed like a good time to take points. He hit a 53-yard in Kansas City (against Cincinnati). At the time, we felt good about it, and I said let’s take the points. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”

USC used that missed kick and the short field to score its first touchdown of the game. Maiava ran 16 yards for the score, and USC tied the game at 14 with a two-point conversion. Rhule added, “It just felt like the way things were going to take the points. Unfortunately we missed the kick.” Although USC was the favorite and ranked heading into this matchup, it was clearly Nebraska’s game to lose. The football gods always have their own way of making Saturday college football exciting.