Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Favorites to Land 4-Star DL Previously Committed to Texas Longhorns

When Matt Rhule entered this season, he was hell-bent on one thing when it came to recruiting: quality over quantity. That approach hasn’t exactly worked out for the Cornhuskers so far. In fact, it backfired in their faces. The Cornhuskers are ranked 102nd nationally and 18th in the Big Ten in recruiting, per On3, with just 11 commits. The good news is that the Cornhuskers are favorites to snatch a top-100 athlete and surge in the rankings.

On January 26th, On3’s recruiting specialists Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong just dropped some big-time news for Husker fans in their times of desperation.

“Rivals’ @samspiegs and @SWiltfong_ have logged expert predictions for Nebraska to land 4-star DL Dylan Berymon.”

Both analysts logged expert predictions for 4-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon to land at Lincoln. These ‘Crystal Ball’ and ‘Futurecast’ gave Matt Rhule a 60% confidence level heading into the final stretch. Berymon is a 6-foot-2, 330-pound defensive tackle who is currently one of the very few top uncommitted prospects in the country.

Ranked as the No. 97 overall player in the Class of 2026, he’s a true “nose tackle” archetype. After he backed away from his commitment to Texas on November 5, 2025, his recruitment was in a bit of a bind because everybody wanted a piece of him. Right now, it looks like Matt Rhule and his staff have put Nebraska in the driver’s seat.

The turning point for Nebraska happened during his official visit to Lincoln earlier this month. Berymon walked away from that weekend calling the Huskers his clear No. 1 school. The community really impressed him. He was surprised by the fact that he saw Husker gear everywhere he went.

Even though he took a final visit to Kentucky on January 16, Lincoln’s trip seems to be sticking with the Big Red. Landing a guy like Berymon would be one of the best off-season wins for Matt Rhule’s defensive line depth. As of now, the Huskers have 0 high school defensive linemen committed in this cycle. Since the team is losing several veteran interior players to graduation after the 2025 season, this is as good as it gets.

The Louisiana native just finished his senior season at Ouachita Parish as state champion. He helped his school win its first title in 37 years. His stats were impressive for an interior lineman. He finished his senior year with 49 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks.

So, what’s next? We won’t have to wait long for the official word. Berymon is set to announce his final decision on National Signing Day, which is 4th of February. With the top experts in the industry now leaning toward Nebraska, it’s looking like a very good bet that he’ll be the centerpiece of the Huskers’ late-signing period haul next week.

Nonetheless, Dylan Berymon isn’t the only guy Lincoln plans to flip before the deadline day.

Matt Rhule’s remaining targets from the class of 2026

Head coach Matt Rhule is dealing with a super young roster. The word is about two-thirds of the team are currently underclassmen. So, they are kind of behind in high schools signing. To change that, they are going all out in the final phase.

Besides Berryman, the coaches are also pushing hard for Damaad Lewis, another big defensive lineman who recently became a free agent in the recruiting world, and they’re battling schools like NC State and Texas to get his signature.

The Huskers are still keeping an eye on wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte. He used to be committed to Nebraska before opening things back up. But the door isn’t totally closed if they decide they need one more playmaker on the outside. The staff is also scrambling a bit to find another junior college (JUCO) defensive lineman to fill a spot after one of their top targets, Andy Burburija dipped to Clemson.

Even though they’re hunting for these final few players from high school, the coaches have already done a lot of work with players transferring from other schools this month. They brought in 16 new transfers to make sure the team is ready to play now. It’s going to one long week for the Cornhuskers.