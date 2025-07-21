McCae Hillstead Gets Honest on Jake Retzlaff Exit Impact as Kalani Sitake Struggles With Successor

You’d think BYU would be riding easy into the 2025 season. They’re fresh off an 11–2 campaign, their defense is pure poison, and the Alamo Bowl blowout over Colorado? That was a national flex. They manhandled a Power 5 team on national television and walked off the field like a squad that had just kicked in the door to the College Football Playoff conversation. But then spring hit—and so did chaos. Their QB1, Jake Retzlaff, the guy with wheels, flair, and nearly 3,000 yards in the air? Gone. Poof. Off the board after a major Honor Code violation and a looming seven-game suspension. Suddenly, that high-octane machine hit a red light. And now? Kalani Sitake’s sitting in Provo with three unproven QBs and a whole lot of pressure.

McCae Hillstead, the Utah State transfer who redshirted last season, just might be the cleanest option. He’s got eight games of college action under his belt, a smidge over 1,000 passing yards, and the calm poise of someone who’s not trying to be a superhero. Not flashy, but functional—and in Aaron Roderick’s system, that might just be enough. Remember, BYU isn’t running a gimmicky offense. They’re physical, balanced, and designed to punish mistakes on both ends. That puts a premium on decision-making and ball security. Hillstead’s calm temperament fits that mold, and coaches are taking notice.

Hillstead broke his silence on July 20th when he hopped on the ‘Coug Connect’ podcast and dropped a surprisingly transparent take about the QB room. “You know, honestly, really good vibes,” Hillstead said when asked about the current quarterback situation. “I think the whole team as a unit, everyone wants the same thing, and that’s the Big 12 championship. We got super close last year. One game, really. And I think everyone’s united… That leaks into the quarterback room.”

He didn’t sugarcoat the past either. Hillstead made it clear that he’s been in selfish QB rooms before—guys with personal agendas, backdoor plays for starting spots. That’s not what’s going on at BYU, and Hillstead’s words feel real. He sees this group as competitive, sure, but collaborative. “I’ve been in selfish quarterback rooms before… That’s not good for anyone. If someone else is performing well, that’s going to push me. And that’s the mindset I have.” The camaraderie is deep—they lift together, joke around, and treat the QB battle like brothers grinding for the same dream. As far as leadership presence and locker room fit go, Hillstead checks all the boxes.

Look, Hillstead’s not alone in this dance. There’s also Treyson Bourguet—the journeyman walk-on with 1,300 yards under his belt. He transferred in from Western Michigan, grinded behind the scenes, and now? He’s right there in the mix. Then there’s Bear Bachmeier, the freshman prodigy and 4-star recruit with all the hype and none of the game reps. Sitake has options, but none of them come prepackaged with power 4 confidence. Hillstead’s got the most experience but not the most juice. Bourguet’s got culture fit. Bear’s got upside. Here’s where it gets messy. The Cougars’ spring game didn’t exactly light firework.

Kalani Sitake is having a hard time naming Jake Retzlaff’s successor?

KSL Sports’ Matt Baiamonte summed it up best: “What I kind of get worried about a little bit is just Bourguet and Hillstead in particular. Watching them in spring, nothing just blew me away.” And that’s the thing. For a team dreaming playoffs, that lack of spark matters. Fans remember Retzlaff juking defenders and chucking 40-yard lasers like it was backyard football. Nobody’s stepped into that role yet.

Still, Baiamonte tried to keep the faith. He added, “They were throwing to second-string and third-string guys… I’d like to think with Chase Roberts and LJ [Martin] that they’re going to look different.” Fair point. Give them BYU’s starters and maybe things shift. Talent’s clearly there—it’s chemistry that’s the question mark.

But when it comes to that BYU “fit”—you know, the culture, the grit, the loyalty—Bourguet’s name keeps rising. Baiamonte even called it: “Treyson Bourguet… I think he fits the culture of BYU the best. The guy wants badly to be at BYU. He sought BYU out.” That type of hunger? Hard to ignore. Walk-ons don’t transfer in just for fun. They grind because they’ve got something to prove, and Bourguet’s been doing exactly that since day one.

Now here’s the twist: BYU actually does better when the starter isn’t named until late. Sitake’s record when choosing his QB deep into fall camp? 48–16. That’s a .750 win percentage. But when the decision gets made early? The Cougars are a subpar 24–27. So maybe—just maybe—this indecision is part of the secret sauce. Sitake might be playing chess, not checkers.

Let’s not forget, either, what really got them those 11 wins last year. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t just Retzlaff. It was that absolutely diabolical defense. No. 1 in the Big 12 in points allowed (19.6), total defense (309 YPG), and turnovers forced (29). Straight up lockdown unit. That’s the parachute for whoever wins this QB battle. You don’t need to be a Heisman finalist—you just need to not mess it up.