Meet Indiana Hoosiers Offensive Coordinator Mike Shanahan: Know All About His Parents, Family, Wife, Net Worth & More

Sharing a name with an NFL legend comes with instant spotlight. Indiana’s offensive coordinator, Mike Shanahan, shares the same name as the former Broncos head coach. The younger Shanahan and the 36-year-old coach have been running plays for Curt Cignetti since 2021. Now, with the Hoosiers in the Natty, fans want to learn more about Shanahan.

Who is Mike Shanahan, Indiana Hoosiers’ offensive coordinator?

Born on December 28, 1989, in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Shanahan went to Norwin High School. He earned a spot on the AP Pennsylvania Class AAAA All-State First Team and was a standout Division I prospect in both football and basketball at Norwin High.

In his fourth season under Cignetti and second at Bloomington, offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Shanahan followed up a record-breaking debut.

His unit shattered program marks with 70 touchdowns, 537 points, and eight 40-point games, ranking No. 2 nationally in both scoring offense (41.3 ppg) and passing efficiency (174.3),

The balanced attack tied the school record for rushing touchdowns (37) and added 33 passing scores, the second-most in program history.

Mike Shanahan’s coaching career and football background

A four-year letterwinner and two-time team captain at Pittsburgh, Shanahan hauled in 159 receptions for 2,276 yards, both top-10 marks in school history. He earned second-team All-Big East honors in 2012, while helping the Panthers reach four consecutive bowl games.

After college, Shanahan signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets and spent time in camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013.

Shanahan took up a volunteer assistant role in Pittsburgh in 2014, then switched to a graduate assistant role. Between 2016 and 2018, he switched from IUP to Elon, coaching the wide receivers room.

Shanahan’s first year at James Madison saw Brandon Polk earn second-team All-CAA. By Dukes’ final FCS campaign in 2021, he had already left his mark, setting program single-season records for passing yards (3,868), passing average (276.3), and passing touchdowns (43).

After wrapping up the James Madison stint, Shanahan switched wagons to Indiana in 2024.

Mike Shanahan’s parents and family background

Shanahan comes from a full-blown sports family. Born to Michael and Diane Shanahan, he grew up alongside two sisters in a household where college athletics ran deep.

Football became his lane, but basketball ruled the family tree. His dad starred at IUP, while three uncles played at Duquesne, Pitt-Johnstown, and IUP. Even with basketball in the bloodline, his father never pushed it on him, letting his son carve out his own path.

“He didn’t want to have any regrets,” said Mike Shanahan’s father. “He went for it.”

Shanahan wasn’t making much as a young coach at IUP, but his mother’s belief never dipped.

Who is Mike Shanahan’s wife?

Shanahan is a very private person. He maintains only a social media profile on X, and it’s mostly about his current work with the Hoosiers. Not much is known about his personal life, and his marital status is not publicly documented.

Mike Shanahan’s net worth and coaching salary

Shanahan’s compensation jumped from $800,000 in 2024 to $1.15 million in 2025, with another raise lined up for 2026. Under his new contract running from December 1, 2025, through January 15, 2029, he carries a $450,000 base salary.

He is also set to earn $1.15 million in marketing and promotional revenue in 2026, followed by $1.25 million in 2027 and $1.35 million in 2028.

The deal also includes multiple team- and offense-based bonuses, a smaller retention incentive, and a $100,000 annual payment every July 31 as long as he remains on staff.