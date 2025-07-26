It was in 2019 when Memphis burst onto the national scene. Back then, they finished the regular season campaign 11-1, which ended up in an American Conference Championship and a Cotton Bowl berth against Penn State. After that, Mike Norvell left Memphis to take up the head coaching seat at Florida State. That’s when Ryan Silverfield filled the spot. After all, who knew the Tigers better than Silverfield after Norvell?

He had been the lead assistant at that time. “The reality is, to be a part of college football, you can’t just dip your toe in, you just can’t be partial — you got to be all-in…Anybody that walks through this building they’re all-in,” said Satterfield in an interview with Adam Breneman. This marks a crucial time for Memphis, as its attempt to leave the American for the Big 12 went awry. That’s when Silverfield broke his silence.

Memphis might have been motivated by SMU’s move to leave the American for the ACC. But they did so by forgoing league revenue for nine years, not involving sponsorships. However, Silverfield and co.’s Big 12 proposal fell flat. On June 25, the American Conference podcast posted a clip from Silverfield’s press conference. A reporter questioned, “Wanted to ask, kind of in the context of the stuff you just mentioned, the stadium renovations, and then obviously we know about the bull streak and the 10-win seasons. Were you surprised at all by the way that that turned out earlier this week, because of what the sort of pitch is and how different it is to maybe what it would have been a decade ago for Memphis and this football program?”

Silverfield was proud of the effort the athletic department made to join the Big 12. He said, “I appreciate the question. I think what’s been so great is, as you know, now being a Memphian and um, the people of Memphis, the administration, our leadership, I give them a lot of credit and I’m appreciative and proud of the fact that they were willing to swing and swing big. And that that shows what we’re all about. That’s what Memphis is all about. The willingness to take chances and to bet on themselves. And I think I speak for the entire city, it’s like that’s what we’re all about. And our athletic program is no different. Our university is no different. So, I’m proud of our leadership.”

The Big 12’s decision to turn down Memphis also has the conference refusing $250 million in sponsorship money. Now, this marks the third rejection that Silverfield’s squad faced from the Big 12. Ever since Memphis athletic director Ed Scott took over in June 2024, he has shared his goal to join a major conference. This would have helped him earn a bonus if Silverfield’s Memphis joined any one of the conferences. But the Big 12 has let out its verdict and cited that they are “not interested” in adding the Tigers. The Tigers might need some compassion right now, and they got lucky.

What’s next for Ryan Silverfield’s Memphis after the Big 12 snub?

Turns out that Silverfield is not the only one proud of Memphis making the daring move to leave the American for the greener pastures of the Power Four. American commissioner Tim Pernetti gave the Tigers due credit. At the American Conference Media Days, Pernetti shared, “We’ve had very transparent conversations for a year about what’s happening. I understand Memphis’s ambition. I think other schools have that ambition. I admire their ambition. I was an athletic director years ago when I took Rutgers into the Big Ten. Your job is to do what you think is best for your school. I also give them credit for having the guts to go after it.” Now, there are too many things on Silverfield’s plate.

As the Big 12 has closed the doors on its face, Memphis has to figure out what’s next. With the rejection from the Big 12, an attempt to join the ACC could be on the horizon for the Tigers. Right now, Silverfield and co. might be suffering from some major FOMO. After all, last fall, they had turned down an offer from the Pac-12.

Back then, Scott termed it a “bad deal.” The Pac-12 conference will have nine members that includes non-football Gozanga before they steps for the 2026 season. However, it no more falls into the category of a power conference after they lost nearly their entire membership last year. Amidst the conference rejection hoopla, Ryan Silverfield had to address the On3 reports featuring former Tiger defensive back Tajh Ra-El. It featured old messages that Ra-El exchanged with his high school buddy, and UT-San Antonio quarterback Owen McCown, days before the Roadrunners crushed Memphis in a 44-36 heroic feat. Now isn’t this too much for Silverfield to handle?