WATCH: Miami’s Mark Fletcher Jr.’s Religious Celebration After Touchdown

Mark Fletcher Jr. has always preached team-first under Mario Cristobal. On college football’s biggest stage against Indiana, the Miami running back went full solo mode, earning respect for the entire program. The touchdown thrilled the crowd. But it was the gesture afterward that erased all the boundaries among the fans.

“Miami RB Mark Fletcher Jr. scores & then does “Jesus Loves Us” in sign language 👏,” wrote former Rancho Cucamonga Quakes player Jon Root, sharing a clip of Fletcher’s touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 17-14 late in the game, Fletcher Jr. stood tall as Miami’s backbone. He punched in two touchdowns, but it was the fourth-quarter score and the heartfelt gesture that followed that had everyone talking.

This is a developing story…