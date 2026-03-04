Miami Standout Rejected Nick Saban’s Offer After Unexpected Counsel From High School Janitor

Back in high school, Rueben Bain Jr. was basically a human wrecking ball at Miami Central. The 8th DL/EDGE from the class of 2023. Every big-time college coach was knocking down his door. But the heaviest hitter was definitely Nick Saban. The Alabama legend was personally texting Bain every single day to sell him on the Bama standard. For most kids, getting a daily “Good morning” from the greatest coach of all time is an automatic “yes,” and for a while, it really looked like Bain was headed to Tuscaloosa to join that NFL factory until his high-school stepped in clutch for Mario Cristobal.

“But honestly, man, what really changed my mind to go to Miami, I had a conversation with my janitor at high school. His name’s Chris,” Rueben Bain Jr. said about unexpected counsel with his high school janitor. “I was listening to school, ‘Why not the U man, why not? Think about it! The kids gonna love it. The city’s gonna live it.’ Damn, that’s something that stuck in my mind for the next days. The next day, I woke up one morning and then I went to Miami.”

The janitor’s pitch was simple but deep: ‘Why go be a soldier somewhere else when you can be the King of Miami?’ He’d remind Rueben every morning that the local kids in the stands needed to see one of their own stay home to fix the program. It’s absurd to think about it in hindsight. The janitor’s influence changed the trajectory of the ‘U’s future after almost two decades of tribulations.

It also didn’t hurt that Rueben’s family tree is basically draped in orange and green. His uncle, Tolbert Bain, is a legendary figure who won a national championship with the Canes in 1987. And his older brother, Reggie, was already on the UM staff as a graduate assistant. On top of that, Bain considers Miami’s defensive line coach and NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor a second father figure. He even let Rueben wear his gold jacket to visualize the greatness he could achieve without ever leaving the 305.

Of course, you can’t expect to go toe-to-toe against the man who has 10 No.1 recruiting classes (Nick Saban) and win easily like that. Luckily, Mario Cristobal was overlapping Saban here. While Saban was texting once a day, Mario Cristobal and DL coach Rod Wright were lighting up Bain’s phone every six to seven hours.

When Bain finally picked Miami, he called it a “business decision,” but everyone knew it was about heart. By staying, he gave Miami fans hope and showed other local recruits that the ‘U’ was serious about winning again. He rejected the safe bet of an Alabama ring because he wanted the challenge of earning one in his own backyard. Even though they fell short in the natty, needless to say, the “Janitor’s Vision” turned out to be 100% accurate. Since stepping onto campus, Rueben got to work with little to no distraction.

As a true freshman, he led the team in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (12.5) and earned a couple of ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. And this past season was his best season. The former four-star racked up 54 tackles and 9.5 sacks. But the craziest part was his 83 total pressures. Has to be the highest in the country. By the end of the 2025 season, he became a consensus All-American and put Miami back into the playoffs for the first-time in 23 years.

Now, everybody in the NFL wants to Bain in their team.

Ruben Bain’s draft profile

Rueben Bain is easily the best defensive player of the 2026 draft class. If not the best player in all of college football. At least, he believe it so. Scouts love the heck out of him because he’s versatile and can also rush past tackles on the outside or even move to the middle to bully guards with his quickness.

The only real “red flag” people are talking about is his arm length. Maybe a tad bit short when it was measured at the Combine. His arm length is 30 ⅞ inches (1st percentile). Mind you, no edge rusher with sub-31 – inch arms has recorded a double-digit sack season in the NFL in the last 20 years. Truth be told, arm length matters. Look no further than former LSU and Patriots OT Will Campbell. He had shorter arms and got exposed because of it in the playoffs and Super Bowl, partly.

Apart from that, it’s all S-tier ranking for him. He’s compared to Brandon Graham (Eagles) or Mike Daniels. Every draft board analyst has him expected to be a first-round pick between the 2nd and 11th selections. He could fit perfectly well in Robert Saleh‘s defense alongside Jeffery Simmons in Tennessee if they draft him at four. The Bengals could even replace Trey Hendrickson as a primary disruptor with the 10th overall pick.

Despite the talk about his height or arm reach, his production at the “U” was so legendary that most experts think he’s going to be an immediate star at the next level, and on any team.