Micah Parsons Says Growth Came Through Pain With James Franklin After Cowboys Contract Update

Amidst swirling headlines and big-ticket extensions around the league, Micah Parsons isn’t losing sleep. The Dallas Cowboys’ All-Pro edge rusher is walking a fine line between patience and power. With high-profile negotiations ongoing, Parsons made it clear at a recent youth camp in Pennsylvania: he’s not sweating the process. He expects to get what’s his, ‘no matter what’, in a recent update. The former Penn State star has seen the contract game evolve. But what really caught attention was his reflection on his time in Happy Valley—and how James Franklin, the man behind his college rise and two seasons at PSU. While he never got to play offense, he discovered a side of himself he might not have known existed.

Before diving into that backfield deception, Parsons first made sure to break down the dollars and sense of today’s pass-rusher market. He’s watching deals like Myles Garrett’s $40 million payday and T.J. Watt’s $41 million agreement reshuffle the top end. But instead of trying to match digits, he’s thinking in percentages. James Franklin and the Nittany Lions helped build him into a top first-round draft pick in the NFL. “Man, that’s like my heartbeat, man. I love Coach Franklin; the guy is still in that building… I got to chop it up yesterday. Just the love that’s up there, man. It’s a small place with just a big heart, and I just, I really thank them a lot.” Micah said in training.

“I talked to Franklin all the time, like I’m glad. I said I had to be broke to be found, and they broke me down as a person to build me up as a bet to a better man. And sometimes in life we’re like reluctant to that,” he added. That’s what you need for growth. “I think you do need to be broke. I feel like in life, if you don’t get broke a couple times, you didn’t grow at all. If life didn’t break you down or you weren’t challenged in any aspect of your life, you just took life easy, and nothing good comes easy.”

At just 25, Micah Parsons knows his window is still wide open. He’s watched Trey Hendrickson try to squeeze a new deal out of Cincinnati, while Garrett and Watt cashed in. But for Parsons, it’s less about the comps and more about context. He’s not chasing ghosts. Well aware of what his value means in a rising cap era. Still, the man who’s now the centerpiece of Dallas’ defense hasn’t forgotten where it all started.

And it turns out, it almost started on the other side of the ball. When COVID-19 forced Parsons to opt out of his junior season in 2020, James Franklin tried pulling him back in—with a new incentive. “They told me I could play offense,” Parsons recalled. “When I got there… it was, ‘You need to learn linebacker first.’ So freshman year, I was like, a little defense. Learned it. Sophomore year, broke out.” That ‘break out’ became 109 tackles, 5 sacks, and a consensus All-American season in 2019. But he still wonders what could have been. TE? H-back? Goal-line monster? Franklin dangled the carrot, but defense came first—and it turns out that was the right call.

At Penn State, Parsons wasn’t just building stats—he was becoming a tone-setter. In two seasons, he totaled 192 tackles and 6.5 sacks. But perhaps more importantly, he learned how pain builds polish. “It came through pain,” he said of his growth with Franklin. The coach’s demands weren’t always easy. But they built a foundation of discipline and resilience—traits that have helped Parsons thrive in the NFL’s chaos-heavy trenches.

Micah Parsons stays cool as contract clock ticks

Despite the contract chatter swirling around Dallas, Micah Parsons isn’t breaking a sweat. The All-Pro LB made it clear that negotiations won’t keep him from reporting to training camp next week. “I’m just going to get mine no matter what,” Parsons said, via Penn Live’s Nick Farabaugh. That wasn’t a threat. It was a calm declaration from a man who knows exactly what he’s worth—and how the NFL’s business machine really works.

With Watt’s monster extension and Garrett resetting the market at $40+ million annually, the chessboard for pass rushers has shifted. But Parsons isn’t out here playing checkers. He’s doing the math. “Like, the markets change every year. Their salary cap went up, like, another 18% this year. So, if you want to know contracts, all the contracts are based off of percentage. Like, each player, a high-paid player, takes a percentage of the salary cap. So, it’s not really the number. It goes off by the salary cap.”

What about the numbers thrown at Watt, Garrett, or even Hendrickson? Parsons couldn’t care less. “The numbers got nothing to do with mine, and my numbers ain’t got nothing to do with them,” he added. “Like, I’m younger than Hendrickson. I mean, [Aidan] Hutchinson’s coming off an injury. Everyone’s circumstances is completely different.” Bottomline? Different timelines, different markets.