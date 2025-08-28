brand-logo
Michael Irvin Reveals What Made Him Carson Beck Fan as Mario Cristobal Announces Twin Ambitions

ByRudransh Atri

Aug 27, 2025 | 10:34 PM EDT

via Imago

feature-image

Mario Cristobal & Michael Irvin talked Miami Hurricanes football and the buzz around the upcoming season, but the conversation wasn’t just about the technicalities. In true Irvin fashion, the Cowboys legend and proud Hurricane couldn’t help but take a detour. Instead of sticking strictly to X’s and O’s, candidly crushed over the headline hogger transfer QB1 Carson Beck. And right on cue, coach followed up with his own “twin goals” for what Beck’s arrival really means for Miami.

Irvin didn’t hold back on his namesake show in explaining why Carson Beck instantly earned his respect. “Before you even answer it, I want to tell you, you know, Carson Beck and his boys reached out to me as soon as he signed. And you and I had never met Carson B. Didn’t know. And I got a phone call. I think it was at [a] basketball game or something. And it was like, ‘Yeah, Carson Big just signed. Wanted to reach out to you.’ That right there made me a Carson Big fan. Just cuz he said, ‘I understand the standard. You guys have set. I want to honor that.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, what? I didn’t expect that. That’s the kind of joke I want in Miami.’”

article-image

Cristobal then laid out his plan: “I don’t know what his record was as a starter, but at this time last year Carson was a projected top round pick… number one is to help Miami win and get elevate even more… and then the second part is also he’s got a chance to really improve his draft status.”

(This is a developing story…)

Is Carson Beck the missing piece Miami needs to reclaim its football glory days?

