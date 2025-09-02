Michael Jordan Caught on Camera Celebrating as Vintage Bill Belichick Starts off UNC Era With Early TD

Bill Belichick’s arrival at North Carolina couldn’t have had a more electrifying opening. On Labor Day, RB Caleb Hood bulldozed through the line for an 8-yard rushing touchdown, announcing the dawn of the Belichick era. The Tar Heels’ opening drive — seven plays, 83 yards, under four minutes — showcased a thrilling balance of power and precision, run and pass moving in perfect harmony. Kenan Memorial Stadium erupted as if the walls themselves were cheering, every fan on their feet, hearts racing. And in the midst of it all, Michael Jordan, caught on camera, couldn’t contain his delight, witnessing history in the making as Belichick’s new chapter at UNC roared to life.

On September 1, Awful Announcing posted a clip of the Tar Heels squad gifting Belichick his first touchdown. In that clip, Rece Davis’ commentary goes viral as he says to his fellow deskmate, Kirk Herbstreit, “The dignitaries pleased with the way the festivities have started here for the Heels, Kirk.” That’s when the camera pans towards the VIP stands, showing the famous faces who came to support Belichick’s boys. The list was long- former North Carolina Tar Heels basketball head coach, Roy Williams, Pro Hall of Famer Randy Moss, and, of course, Jordan.

UNC grad and NBA legend looked quite happy as he watched on, while Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson was also smiling from the suite. Jordan has a special connection to his alma mater that is now headed by Belichick. His basketball journey started at North Carolina in the 1980s before going on to win six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. Was he only present to root for his alma mater?

Turns out that Jordan shares a special bond with Belichick. So much so, that the former New England Patriots head coach had a conversation with the legendary basketball player, along with Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, and Julius Peppers, before accepting the Tar Heels’ job. Looks like Jordan’s influence in the Tar Heels camp goes far and wide. As UNC General Manager Michael Lombardi explained, Jordan’s involvement “is more important than opening up his billfold.”

After the Michigan Wolverines in 2016, Belichick’s North Carolina became the second football team to be outfitted by the Jordan Brand. In 2017, North Carolina struck a $90 million deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand. While their proud alum is already on cloud nine after their first touchdown, what makes Belichick hold himself back from expressing his happiness?

Bill Belichick’s stoic reaction leaves fans wondering what’s on his mind

North Carolina opened the game by leaning hard on the ground attack, quickly moving the chains with a couple of first downs. That’s when Belichick handed the reins to his new quarterback, Gio Lopez. The Tar Heels’ offense then went into top gear. Lopez launched a crisp pass to Jordan Shipp, who hauled in a 39-yard gain. With this came, excellent field position for Belichick’s squad.

Shipp was gearing up for another key reception before Hood powered his way into the end zone to cap off the drive. Right after that, the camera panned towards Belichick to capture his reaction. That’s what took the fans by surprise as the smile still went missing from the head coach’s face. Expecting reactions, that too this early, calls for debate, as Belichick knows he has too many things on his plate right now.

If he comes off as successful, he won’t be given his due credit as a notion is doing rounds in North Carolina, splurging more money, to serve a ready and talented roster to Belichick’s table. Their Director of Athletics, Bubba Cunningham, confirmed the Tar Heels football program received 65% of the revenue sharing percentage, which is approximately $13 million. And former head coach, Mack Brown, could not stop himself from throwing a shade.

In an interview with FanDuel Sports Network, the former North Carolina head coach shared, “There are 70-plus new players that will play at North Carolina tonight than I had when I left in December, so you can actually buy you a new team, so you can get better fast. It’s not the old; it takes only three years to get better.” For their debut game, Bill Belichick and his boys are facing off against the TCU Horned Frogs, who are coming off winning nine games last season, a four-win rebound from an underwhelming 2023 season. Now, can TCU spark a flash of joy on Belichick’s famously unreadable face?