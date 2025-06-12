Michael Lombardi Makes Major Move Reviving UNC Memories After Bill Belichick’s QB1 Update

Kenan Stadium’s field used to whisper stories. Long before synthetic turf dulled its soul, it held onto memories like they were sacred. And now, just when people thought Chapel Hill was only getting Bill Belichick‘s clipboard, something deeper is brewing—a quiet but heavy nod to tradition. Everyone’s obsessing over QB1. Sure. But look past the quarterback carousel and into the ground. That’s where the real story is. Because the field’s changing, and it’s not just for looks.

On June 11th, UNC’s General Manager Michael Lombardi went public with what might be his most underrated masterstroke yet. This wasn’t about a five-star recruit or another Belichick/Jordon Hudson drama. No, this one came from the grass up—literally. Lombardi took to Instagram, giving a behind-the-scenes breakdown of the switch from artificial turf to natural grass at Kenan Stadium.

And it all started in a suite, post-hire, with Bill Belichick staring out the window. “One of the First things when we got to North Carolina, we were over in the blue zone, Bill and I were in one of those suites over there as we’re getting ready to have the press conference, and we both looked out on the field and said, ‘We’re in North Carolina, right? He said, Yeah, well, why don’t we have turf? It makes no sense. Like, we have really nice weather, we can grow really good grass.'” It was a casual convo, but one that led to a massive culture reset. And make no mistake, Belichick wasn’t just nodding along. He was in. Real grass. Real change.

So after six years of stomping around on AstroTurf, Kenan is bringing back its roots. They’re going all in with GameOnGrass Tahoma 31 sod—yes, the same elite stuff NFL royalty like the Eagles and Chiefs trust. That fresh carpet of green will span about 67,000 square feet, with a tough turf ring around the outside to take the beating during sideline sprints and hype-man drama. It’s part nostalgia, part strategy, and full Belichick-Lombardi blueprint.

Now don’t get it twisted. This move isn’t just about aesthetics. The injury data between turf and grass isn’t even close. ACL tears, turf toe, blown-out ankles—artificial turf is a war zone. “Like, why don’t we have grass? Because grass is what players want to play on, and it’s hard to recruit to artificial turf. I mean, it’s difficult to go out there every single day on your knees and do all those things. So, you know, the idea happened because we looked out there and it made no logic of sense.”

Lombardi added. Players know it. Coaches know it. Even fans feel it when their favorite player limps off. Belichick didn’t survive decades in the NFL by letting his soldiers fight on bad footing. But perhaps the most underrated part? Memory. Legacy. Vibes. Lombardi said it best: “So we want to kind of bring back the memories of the old time because football games are for memories, right, you walk into the stadium, you can feel the passion of the prior teams, that’s what we want to create here at North Carolina.” Belichick and Lombardi didn’t just upgrade a field—they cracked open a time capsule. They studied Kenan’s old charm with help from UNC historian Lee Pace and wanted hedges back too (jury’s still out on that). The message? This isn’t just about what happens on Saturdays. It’s about what lasts long after.

And if you’re still stuck on QB1, don’t worry—we’re getting there.

UNC’s QB1 drama ft. Bill Belichick

Let’s be honest. You don’t bring Bill Belichick to town and not talk quarterbacks. The man made his name syncing with Tom Brady. So naturally, Tar Heel fans were curious: who gets to be “his guy” at Chapel Hill? Spoiler alert—it isn’t a simple answer.

Tar Heels thought they had their man in Max Johnson. LSU and A&M product, almost 6,000 yards in his locker, and some serious SEC swagger. But fate had other ideas. He won the QB1 job over Conner Harrell heading into 2024, only to get smacked by the injury bug in game one. That’s it. Season over. The QB barely had time to lace up before he was ruled out. Belichick, low-key, found himself staring at an empty QB room

By the time Belichick took the mic on June 11, he wasn’t sugarcoating the situation. “Honestly, none of them, with the exception of Max, for a handful of plays last year, none of them have really taken any snaps here,” he said. And he’s not wrong. The other three QBs with any sort of game experience? Jacolby Criswell, Michael Merdinger, and Harrell—all hit the transfer portal in 2025. Thanks, but no thanks. The leftovers? A very green DJ Mazzone, true freshman Bryce Baker, and transfer Gio Lopez. Oh, and Ryan Browne? He came, saw the chaos, and peaced out in three months. That leaves Max Johnson and Lopez as Belichick’s only real shot-callers for the season. Let’s just say, it’s not exactly Brady vs Garoppolo.

Still, if there’s one thing Belichick’s mastered, it’s adapting to what he’s got. “We have good competition there… our offense is our offense, and we’ll be able to adapt to whoever it is,” he said. That’s the Patriot way creeping in. Doesn’t matter if it’s a pocket passer or a mobile QB—you mold the system around the guy who’s ready to take that first snap.

The bigger issue? Time. The Tar Heels are playing against the time. The 2025 season could very well be the most watched in program history. You bring in the greatest NFL coach of all time, make a whole show of tradition and turf, and now you’re rolling with a maybe-healthy Johnson and a greenhorn backup? That’s one hell of a cliffhanger.