Michael Vick Makes Promise to Norfolk State After Letting Down 19,000 Fans Who Met His Demands

“I don’t take losses well, even though I understand it’s a part of the game,” Michael Vick admitted following his debut as Norfolk State Spartans’ head coach. He has never been one to hide his emotions after a loss. That honesty came on the heels of a 27-7 setback to Towson, a night that drew 19,000 fans to Dick Price Stadium—an electric turnout that Vick both embraced and felt he let down. For a competitor of his stature, he has a promise and a plea for every fan who paid for the ticket.

Michael Vick circled back to the fans when asked about the environment. “Obviously, 19,000 on Thursday night was big. You know, the one thing I would ask for a little more is a little more crowd participation. You know, third downs get loud when the defense is on the field, making this a hostile environment. But, like I say, we got to give them reason to cheer. And so it was amazing output as far as the fans, and you know, hopefully we can continue to get that participation because the one thing about it we gonna bring it every week and we gonna be focused and we going to try to make sure that we please each and every fan who paid for a ticket.” It was both a plea and a promise—a nod to the kind of football culture he wants to build in Norfolk.

The game itself told a different story. Norfolk State’s offense sputtered for three quarters, unable to crack Towson’s defensive front. They trailed by just two possessions, thanks largely to a defense that bent but didn’t completely break. Finally, in the fourth quarter, RB Jaylen Laudermilk gave the home crowd something to roar about with a touchdown run. Just as momentum seemed to be shifting, Towson answered with two backbreaking scores, sealing a 27-7 victory, and the Spartans never fully recovered.

Afterward, Vick’s frustration wasn’t hidden. He highlighted the small mistakes that stalled promising drives. “Just got into a rhythm on offense and just setting ourselves back in every way,” he said. “Flags all over the field every time we get a good play… We gotta get some consistency going.” For a first-year head coach, the diagnosis was clear: discipline and rhythm were the difference between hanging in and having a chance to steal one late.

That clarity will matter even more this week as Norfolk State prepares for rival Virginia State on September 6. The Spartans don’t have time to sulk; rivalry games have a way of amplifying weaknesses if they’re not cleaned up. Michael Vick knows it too. As much as his fire burns after losses, he has to steady himself for his players, keeping them focused on the long haul rather than one Thursday night stumble. He understands the balance—bringing urgency while not letting emotion boil over into distraction.

What makes this experiment with Vick compelling isn’t just his pedigree as a former Eagles legendary QB—it’s the way he’s leaning into the grind of being a head coach. He didn’t spend his postgame talking about his debut, but about his team’s lapses, about the crowd’s energy, and about the promise to deliver better.

Michael Vick needs to keep his sanity

While Norfolk State fans might still be replaying that 27–7 loss to Towson, it’s impossible to ignore the buzz Michael Vick has already injected into the program. His sideline energy, his honesty in postgame breakdowns, and yes, the strong who packed Dick Price Stadium on a Thursday night, all point to a new chapter for the Spartans. But Vick knows hype alone doesn’t win games—it’s about resilience, keeping his locker room level-headed, and focusing on growth.

“For the sake of my boys, I gotta make sure I keep my sanity, and keep clarity in my mind for them. Keep them level-headed, keep them believing, staying focused. You know, the bumps and bruises happen early, and now we’re going to pick up the pieces. That’s what this journey is all about. It’s not about where you start, it’s where you finish,” Vick said after his debut. Those words strike at the heart of what this season will mean for Norfolk State: not perfection, but progression.

The good news? The season is long, and the Spartans have plenty of chances to right the ship. If Vick’s promise to “bring it every week” holds true, this loss may soon look like nothing more than a speed bump on the way to something greater. And as for the attendance, more fans turning up for Vick’s next games would only give him the confidence and support needed to bring the Norfolk State Spartans on track.