Michael Vick Reveals Deep DeSean Jackson Bond, Rallies Eagles Fans for Coaching Debut

There’s something brewing in Philly, and its’ not your average Thursday night lights. A pair of Eagles legends—who once lit up the NFL with deep balls and breakneck touchdowns—are back, but not in pads. This time, they’re rockin’ headsets. Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson, once a deadly QB–WR duo in midnight green, are now standing on opposite sidelines. And come October 30, they’ll collide as head coaches in a game that’s got Eagles fans buzzing like it’s 2010 again.

Circle October 30th, that’s the day Michael Vick’s Norfolk State Spartans meet DeSean Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets at Lincoln Financial Field—the very turf where they used to toss bombs and make history as Eagles. It’s not just nostalgia. It’s a moment. A shift. And it’s all happening under the Thursday night lights in Philly.

At the MEAC Media Day at M&T Bank Stadium, Vick didn’t shy away when asked about the big night in Philly. “It’s gonna be crazy, you know,” he said, amped. “Hopefully, you know, we’ll get a good turnout. I think a lot of Norfolk State fans are gonna travel. Hopefully we get some Philadelphia Eagles fans who don’t have to work on Friday, come out and support us.” He’s right. The game starts at 7 PM. Done by 10:30. Enough time to see two Eagles legends face off and still clock in the next morning. That’s not just a game—that’s a reunion tour with real stakes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Philadelphia (@cbsphiladelphia) Expand Post

AD

Their coaching journey began in December 2024, when both accepted roles as first-time head coaches. Norfolk State went 4–8 last season, while Delaware State hit rock bottom with a brutal 1–11 finish. But that’s all old news now. Vick and Jackson aren’t just here to build programs—they’re here to resurrect entire football cultures. Since then, it’s been nothing short of fascinating. For fans of football—and redemption arcs—this is the stuff of legends.

Jackson, who’s taking over a Delaware State team that hasn’t seen a MEAC win in two years, is already making noise. He hosted a major HBCU recruiting camp this offseason, aiming to flip the culture. Meanwhile, Vick inherits a Norfolk State squad with slightly better footing—but still in need of serious rewiring. What ties it all together? Their bond. Their brotherhood. “I think this is gonna be amazing to look across the sideline to see D Jack with a headset on and a head coach..Even though I’m a little bit older than DeSean, I always looked at him as a little brother… but he’s like my brother now.”

These aren’t just words. These two connected for over 4,000 yards and 24 touchdowns during their time in Philly. They built a bond in blitzes, scrambles, and last-second heaves. In 2010 alone, Vick’s rocket arm and Jackson’s ridiculous speed rewrote highlight reels. Who could forget that 88-yard bomb on the first play against Washington? Or the Miracle at the Meadowlands comeback, where Vick engineered a fourth-quarter storm? “Me and DeSean, we let me out, had more his relationship… we just always keep it cool. He’ll call me out, I might call him out. It’ll forever be somebody that I love dearly in my life,” Vick said. And now, they’re back in the same playbook—just different sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DeSean Jackson all excited for October 30th

“It’s a brotherhood that we have,” Jackson said, when asked about facing off against Vick. “He was one of the best quarterbacks I played with. The relationship that we have—regardless of us going at it, Norfolk State vs. Delaware State—that’s still my brother. But game week? It’s gonna be heated.” Heated, yes—but also respectful. These aren’t two washed-up pros trying to live off their past. They’re stepping into uncharted waters, betting on themselves, and putting HBCU football on the map in the process. Jackson didn’t just land this gig—he earned it. And he credits one man in particular for that.

Both leaned on their old head coach, Andy Reid, as they stepped into this new chapter. Jackson straight-up credits Reid for helping him land the Delaware State gig. “I love Andy Reid to death, man,” Jackson said. “He’s a great dude. Being able to have relationships with guys like that… I feel like in my eyes he’s top five all-time coaches to ever coach this game.”

This isn’t just about wins and losses—it’s about legacy. About showing up for HBCU football. About turning a regular MEAC showdown into a nationwide event. The October 30 game was low-key originally set for Delaware State’s home turf. But the hype was too real. So they moved it to Lincoln Financial Field—the house they helped build. And just like that, it’s no longer just a MEAC matchup. It’s history in the making.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tickets? Flying. Media? All over it. Fans? Already circling their calendars. At $35 a pop, it’s a steal to witness something this symbolic. These aren’t just two rookies with whistles. These are culture-setters. Icons.