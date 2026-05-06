Michael Vick Reveals Family Reason That Prompted Him To Go To Virginia Tech

When Michael Vick finished high school in Virginia, he was already one of the nation’s finest QBs. The former No. 1 overall pick had a couple of options. His top three were Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Donovan McNabb’s Syracuse. His choice to go to Tech really came down to one person: his mom, Brenda.

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“I chose to go to Virginia Tech. I had Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech was the closest. Virginia Tech had a quarterback (Jim Druckenmiller in the 1997 Draft) that just went in the first round. I still felt like there would be scouts there to take a look, but the pros were far from my thinking at the time. I just felt like if I had an opportunity to learn, then I could grow. But I knew that they had a coach (Frank Beamer) that knew football and could help me grow. So the main reason was, it was only four hours away, and my mom could get to the games. I chose to go to Virginia Tech,” Vick said recently on his IG.

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Michael Vick grew up in the Ridley Circle housing projects of Newport News. He saw firsthand how his mom was working two jobs (bus driver and Kmart) just to keep food on the table and look after four kids.

Because they were so close, he and his siblings even chose to keep her maiden name, Vick. So, he couldn’t imagine playing his college ball somewhere where she couldn’t come watch him play every single Saturday.

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So, staying in Virginia meant she could make the four-hour drive to Blacksburg for every home game. Mind you, Mama Vick never missed his games since his little league days. The reason Mama favored Virginia Tech is because of Frank Beamer’s commitment to her son.

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The Hokies head coach Frank Beamer and assistant Jim Cavanaugh visited Vick’s home, sat unfazed on the family’s couch at 8:00 PM in the heart of their poverty-stricken neighborhood, and spoke with an honesty that resonated with Brenda.

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Brenda Vick was so impressed by Beamer’s sincerity and willingness to enter their neighborhood that she told Michael, “If you’re gonna go anywhere, you need to go to Virginia Tech ’cause that man is gonna tell you what you need to hear.”

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At the time, Syracuse was the “it” school for mobile quarterbacks, and their star QB, Donovan McNabb, was hell-bent on Vick. The NFL great even served as Vick’s recruiting host and tried hard to convince him to join the Orange. When he found out Vick was going to stay home, he phoned Brenda to convince her. She doubled down and made it pretty clear that he was staying in Blacksburg.

Michael also felt a personal drive to build his own legacy rather than just filling McNabb’s shoes. Even his high school coach at Warwick High, Tommy Reamon, who was acting as his father figure, leaned in favor of Beamer.

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How did it go at Virginia Tech?

Once he arrived on campus, Brenda was his safe haven. Whenever Vick messed up, he always found Brenda in the stands, knowing her presence was enough to get him through any obstacle or bad days.

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However, it didn’t take much time to see the fruits of his mother’s intuition. In his freshman season alone, he threw for over 1,840 yards and had 12 touchdowns.

But what really blew people’s minds is his ability to run. He rushed for 1,202 and 16 scores. Over his two years in Blacksburg, he threw for 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns and led the Hokies to a 22–2 record, even getting them to a national championship game.

He was so good he finished third in the Heisman Trophy race as a freshman. That was almost unheard of at the time.

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To wrap it all up, the Atlanta Falcons took him as the #1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

And the very first thing he did with his new wealth was ensure his mother never had to work again. He bought her a dream home in an upscale area of Suffolk, Virginia. To this day, Vick credits his mother as the “catalyst” for his success. Finally, he got the ultimate “thank you” for his college career by being selected for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame.