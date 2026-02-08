Michael Vick’s Brother Breaks Silence on Charges That Led to Arrest Reports

The Vick bloodline is caught up in another pickle, as Marcus Vick, the younger brother of NFL star Michael Vick, is back in the legal bind after a messy incident in Chesapeake. However, the former Virginia Tech gunslinger breaks his silence and calls out WAVY News to get the facts right!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 41-year-old former Virginia Tech quarterback is facing a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. Although the news broke about 24-36 hours back. But the actual drama went down at the tail end of last year on December 30. When Wavynews posted about the arrest on their IG handle. Marcus Vick doubled down and brushed it off on IG with a fact-check.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lmao yall posting this like im in college or something. I answer to no one n get the facts before you post thank you…. mv5”

Vick basically telling everyone to “get the facts” and acting like it’s all being blown out of proportion by Wavynews.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WAVY-TV 10 (@wavynews10) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The whole situation allegedly started during what should have been a routine child custody exchange outside an apartment building. Things reportedly got physical between Marcus and the mother of his child. While she ended up with some minor injuries, she didn’t feel the need to go to the hospital. Word is Marcus apparently left the scene before the cops even pulled up. That only made the situation way worse than before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What makes this even tougher is that their juvenile child was right there to witness the whole thing. Because a kid was involved, the police had to notify Child Protective Services (CPS). The judge quickly issued an emergency protective order against Marcus. Detectives have also been hunting for surveillance footage from the apartment complex to see exactly what happened.

Marcus wasn’t actually taken into custody until recently, when police tracked him down in Hampton to serve the warrant. If you were keeping tabs with Vicks from their college days, you’d know this isn’t his first brush with the law; he has a pretty long rap sheet that includes things like drug possession and even assaulting a police officer in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the official reports, Marcus Vick claims there’s more to the story, and he doesn’t want to waste a second of his life trying to get the story corrected. For now, though, the case is still wide open and being investigated by the authorities in Chesapeake.

Until then, let’s go through his talented but troubled college career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Vicks: the Biggest what if

Marcus Vick was arguably one of the most talented “what if” stories in college football. Playing for Virginia Tech, he had the impossible task of following his superstar brother’s footsteps. While Michael was a one-of-a-kind, first-gen dual-threat quarterback with a howitzer for an arm, many scouts actually thought Marcus was more of a gunslinger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite having such an impossible task of keeping up with his brother’s shadow, Marcus balled out in 2005. He led the Hokies to an impressive 11–2 record and a win in the Gator Bowl. He threw for 2,393 yards and 17 touchdowns that season. For a while, it looked like he was going to live up to the family name and become the next big thing in the NFL.

However, Marcus struggled to stay out of trouble off the field. He got suspended for the entire 2004 season due to legal issues, and he had multiple run-ins with the law during his time at school. Even though he was a star on the field, these distractions started to pile up. Eventually, the university stopped cutting him slack.

The end of his college career came in January 2006 after a famous incident where he intentionally stomped on an opponent’s leg during a bowl game. Between that unsportsmanlike move and his off-field baggage, Virginia Tech decided they had seen enough and kicked him off the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went from being a potential top draft pick to going undrafted, leaving fans wondering how great he could have been if he had just only focused on football.