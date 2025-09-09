Michael Vick’s Wife Sends Emotional Message to Sum Up Her Feelings on First Norfolk State Win

Michael Vick has lived through plenty of big football moments in his lifetime, but Saturday at William “Dick” Price Stadium carried a different kind of weight. In his first year as head coach, Vick guided the Norfolk State Spartans to their first victory of the season, outlasting Virginia State in an overtime thriller that had fans gasping until the very last snap. The Spartans had to dig themselves out of trouble against their Division II rival, and the outcome nearly went the other way. Only a missed 48-yard field goal by rival Joshua Campbell at the end of regulation kept NSU alive, setting the stage for their breakthrough win. It wasn’t pretty, and it certainly wasn’t comfortable, but it was theirs.

And while the victory itself carried its own gravity, the emotion surrounding it stretched well beyond the scoreboard. Kijafa Vick, Michael’s wife and longtime partner in every chapter of his career, summed up the moment in a way that was both celebratory and deeply personal. “Congratulations Coach Vick on your first win. I’m so proud of you baby.” Her post on social media came with snapshots of her gameday outfit and a photo of her walking into the stadium alongside her husband, a small but telling glimpse into the pride and support she’s carried since his playing days.

Theirs is a bond that has stretched decades. Michael Vick and Kijafa have been together since 2002, married for over 12 years, and are raising four kids together. She’s carved her own lane in the spotlight, too, starring on “W.A.G.S. to Riches” and turning heads on red carpets while keeping her husband grounded through the twists and turns of football and fame. That background makes her post feel less like routine congratulatory words and more like a milestone marker—a moment of triumph shared not just by a coach but by a family who’s weathered storms and still found their way back to joy.

For Vick himself, the relief was palpable. In his postgame remarks, he boiled it down to three words that captured the raw emotion of surviving such a wild contest. “Thank you, Jesus. This one is over,” he said. It wasn’t bravado—it was catharsis. Vick acknowledged that fortune had smiled on his team this time, particularly with Virginia State’s missed kick, but he also pivoted quickly to the work ahead. He stressed improvements needed before a daunting Week 3 clash against Rutgers, a reminder that while Saturday’s victory mattered, the grind of building a program is only just beginning.

That grind was visible in the box score. Returning QB Otto Kuhns delivered when it counted, throwing for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-20 passing. He looked poised in overtime and provided the steadying hand the Spartans desperately needed. Israel Carter, who opened the game as a starter, couldn’t find rhythm, finishing with just 80 yards on 10-of-16 passing. The switch made all the difference, and Vick’s decision to roll with Kuhns down the stretch paid off. Meanwhile, the running backs bounced back from a lackluster opener against Towson, tallying 137 yards on 31 carries. It wasn’t explosive, but it gave the offense balance, which had been missing a week earlier.

The defense, however, still showed cracks. Virginia St.’s offense kept pressing, forcing Norfolk State’s front to bend repeatedly. Credit to the Spartans for not breaking in the biggest moments, but the numbers reveal work to be done. As the MEAC play looms in October, the unit must shore up gaps if Michael Vick wants to build something sustainable.

Michael Vick Sees Confidence Building as Rutgers Awaits

Michael Vick didn’t just see a win on Saturday—he saw growth. The Norfolk State head coach credited his team’s response from Week 1 to Week 2, pointing out the little things that don’t always show up on a stat sheet. “I seen more confidence. I seen our guys asking questions and trying to figure out what they could have did better. That’s something you can build off.” For a young program trying to carve out an identity, that kind of accountability matters just as much as the scoreboard.

It’s also the exact attitude they’ll need as the challenge stiffens. Next up is a road test against Rutgers, a massive leap in competition that will serve as a true measuring stick for how far the Spartans have come under Vick’s leadership. The former NFL star isn’t shying away from it, either. “They got to lace them up just like us,” Vick said. “They’re going to feel like we shouldn’t be on the field with them, and we’re going to feel like they shouldn’t be on the field with us. It’s just the attitude and the mindset you bring.”