Michigan Captain Reveals What Wolverines Now Have Under Kyle Whittingham That They Didn’t Under Sherrone Moore

Michigan football has kicked off fall camp under head coach Kyle Whittingham, leaving behind a turbulent transition period following Sherrone Moore’s exit. The buzz around Ann Arbor is simple: the Wolverines are returning to a rugged, old-school identity built on pure toughness.

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Michigan running back and team captain Jordan Marshall looks at the current roster and cannot help but say, “Wow.” Appearing on the Behind the Uniform podcast, Michigan’s star running back revealed the biggest change under Whittingham compared to the previous regime: a complete cultural overhaul in mindset.

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“I think it’s mentality,” Jordan Marshall said. “I look at this team, and I’m like, wow, these dudes look great. We’re gonna have a great season because I’ve seen a lot of the guys play.”

Before Whittingham, Michigan lacked true power. Under Moore, the staff eliminated bench pressing over injury fears, leaving players visibly weaker and under-conditioned in crucial fourth quarters.

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Under Moore, teammates ignored daily practice mistakes. Whittingham instituted strict peer accountability, requiring players to call out minor technique errors immediately after reps rather than staying quiet.

Strength director Doug Elisaia completely overhauled lifting regimens, boosting core squad lifts by 100–200 pounds. That raw physical muscle has injected fresh confidence into the locker room, with Marshall pushing his own bench press to 375 pounds.

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Now, a big chunk of that confidence comes from a wave of elite star power finally getting back to 100% health, giving Michigan the insane roster depth they lacked last year. Marshall opened up about just how grueling the spring was.

“And it’s been hard because I’m like, oh, we haven’t had Rod Moore healthy. We didn’t have Rod healthy. We didn’t even have, in the spring, I was like, we didn’t have Rod healthy. We didn’t have any of the older linebackers that transferred over 100%, or Smith Snowden,” he said.

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Marshall recalled how tough spring ball was when key leaders were sidelined. Healthy bodies are finally matching that new strength. Championship safety Rod Moore is cleared after sitting out last year, while Utah transfer nickelback Smith Snowden has fully recovered from a sports hernia, giving Michigan deep talent across the secondary.

Summer running metrics proved it: 97% of players set personal bests. Marshall insists this fourth-quarter stamina will wear down physical Big Ten rivals late in games.

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For Marshall, this fall and the upcoming training camp will be the real test. He wants to see where this new-look Michigan team stands and whether it can compete with the best teams in the country.

The only concern is that, even with great depth, the Wolverines are still a very young team. Marshall said the biggest goal is making sure the younger players don’t look like inexperienced freshmen when their number is called. Alongside leaders like Andrew Marsh, JJ Buchanan, and Dom Nichols, Marshall is mentoring the rookies to eliminate early mistakes and build big-game confidence.

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Ultimately, this camp will show what Michigan has really built under Whittingham, and whether the team has finally found what it was missing under Moore to make it to the top once again.