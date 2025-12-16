Michigan Coach Breaks Silence on Sherrone Moore Situation as $7.5M HC Receives Clear Warning Before Taking Over

With each passing day, the Sherrone Moore firing saga keeps adding layers. The former Michigan Wolverines football head coach was shown the door before he ever had the chance to cement his legacy. Yet amid the noise, the basketball side of the program stepped up, prioritizing compassion over competition. That’s how Moore received support from a voice far removed from football.

“There were, obviously, some poor decisions made across the board,” said Michigan basketball coach Dusty May on December 15. “Everyone involved is a human being, and every decision impacts other human beings. And so, I pray for families that are impacted.”

While Moore receives some emotional support from an unexpected source, the Michigan program is in no mood to waste time. They have their eyes on a $7.5 million head coach. However, Joel Klatt issues a warning to anyone who steps into Moore’s shoes.

This is a developing story…