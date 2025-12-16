brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Michigan Coach Breaks Silence on Sherrone Moore Situation as $7.5M HC Receives Clear Warning Before Taking Over

BySoheli Tarafdar

Dec 15, 2025 | 8:29 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Michigan Coach Breaks Silence on Sherrone Moore Situation as $7.5M HC Receives Clear Warning Before Taking Over

BySoheli Tarafdar

Dec 15, 2025 | 8:29 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

With each passing day, the Sherrone Moore firing saga keeps adding layers. The former Michigan Wolverines football head coach was shown the door before he ever had the chance to cement his legacy. Yet amid the noise, the basketball side of the program stepped up, prioritizing compassion over competition. That’s how Moore received support from a voice far removed from football.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There were, obviously, some poor decisions made across the board,” said Michigan basketball coach Dusty May on December 15. “Everyone involved is a human being, and every decision impacts other human beings. And so, I pray for families that are impacted.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

While Moore receives some emotional support from an unexpected source, the Michigan program is in no mood to waste time. They have their eyes on a $7.5 million head coach. However, Joel Klatt issues a warning to anyone who steps into Moore’s shoes. 

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved