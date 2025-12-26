Michigan Heisman Winner Clears Biff Poggi Warning After $54M Target Gives Final Verdict

Michigan Wolverines’ search for Sherrone Moore’s successor is heating up, with names flying in and out of the rumor mill. Charles Woodson, Heisman winner and Wolverines legend, finally spoke on the urgent need. He had to after Biff Poggi dropped some concerning news.

“The problem is we can’t just hire just for the sake of hiring. Chances are we will lose some players, but that’s the game we’re in. Timing sucks, but we gotta get the right guy!” wrote Woodson on X on December 25, resharing The Blue Print analyst, Jake Butt’s tweet.

Michigan terminated Moore’s employment for cause on December 10, following an investigation that uncovered credible evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. All this has given rise to a sense of uncertainty in the Ann Arbor camp. The effects are already plaguing Michigan, as Poggi served some fresh fear.

“We will play hard,” said Poggi on The Stampede podcast. “I don’t know how many we’ll come with, quite frankly. Thinking, honestly, there could be 25 guys who possibly not come back.”

Definitely, there can be more than one reason for Michigan players to hit the exit door. For instance, many players want to stay safe and avoid injury before the NFL Draft. On the other hand, the bowl games have lost their charm.

However, the uncertainty of the Wolverines not closing on their next head coach anytime soon is also a huge enough factor. This is something that Woodson is finding difficult to accept.

After all, he credits his alma mater for laying the foundation of his success. Michigan was his launchpad, where he won the school’s third Heisman in 1997, joining legends Desmond Howard and Tom Harmon.

Remarkably, he’s the only player since the two-platoon era of the early 1960s to rack up significant minutes on both sides of the ball and take home the Heisman. So, Woodson is concerned that Michigan might make a hasty decision, which could become a burden in the long run. The USC Trojans might be one of the most notable examples of what fuels Woodson’s concern.

USC fired Paul Hackett on November 27, 2000, and on December 15, Pete Carroll was named the new head coach. After a rocky 2-5 start to his USC career, Carroll rebounded to an astonishing 94-14 record (87%) and two national titles (2003-04), though the Reggie Bush scandal marred his tenure.

While every other day a new name gets tossed into the Michigan job conversation, the candidate from within the Ann Arbor camp looks most desperate to land the job.

“I’m being considered,” Poggi said. “I’ve had multiple interviews.

It turns out that the Wolverines take Poggi seriously, as another domino in their head coaching search has toppled.

Michigan Wolverines’ wishlist keeps shrinking as another candidate cleared his feelings

There were a few early names that initially emerged as top candidates for the Michigan job. Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch was one of them, who had signed a seven-year contract worth $54 million. However, Washington Huskies reporter Dave “Softy” Mahler rained on the Wolverines’ expectations surrounding Fisch.

“Jedd’s not going anywhere. He hasn’t interviewed for the Michigan job and he won’t interview for the Michigan job,” reported the analyst.

Fisch, who’s gone 15-11 in two seasons after reviving Arizona, is known for his offensive wizardry and quarterback expertise. He even showcased those skills as an offensive assistant at Michigan from 2015 to 2016. But poor Wolverines! The golden opportunity slipped away.

Jedd Fisch was not the only target to take his name out of the running. Jeff Brohm, the Louisville Cardinals’ head coach, also made his feelings clear. For him, the Wolverines’ job does not require much attention.

“I don’t speak on other jobs,” Brohm said after the Cardinals crushed Toledo in a 27-22 victory in the Boca Raton Bowl. “I’m happy with this one. I’m happy about the victory. We’re going to enjoy that.”

Michigan crossed Kenny Dillingham off the board as well, with the Arizona State Sun Devils coach locking in a five-year, $7.5 million-per-year extension on December 19. With the candidate pool shrinking fast, the pressure is on.

Does rushing this search set the Wolverines up for a costly misstep?