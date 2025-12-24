Michigan Interim Coach Confirms Depressing News Ahead of Citrus Bowl Amidst HC Search

The Michigan Wolverines are already juggling plenty with Sherrone Moore out. That’s when interim head coach Biff Poggi served some more panic, claiming that they’ll have to navigate the Citrus Bowl without more than two dozen key players sitting out. Already three Wolverines players have opted out.

“We will play hard,” shared Poggi on the December 23rd episode of The Stampede podcast. “I don’t know how many we’ll come with, quite frankly. Thinking, honestly, there could be 25 guys who possibly not come back.”

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up to cap a rollercoaster 2025 with a New Year’s Eve clash against Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. With 25 Wolverines likely sitting out, Poggi’s squad will have its hands full. Early predictions are already leaning in Texas’ favor.

This is a developing story…