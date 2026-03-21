Michigan Invites Ex-QB to Throw at Pro Day Despite Cutting Ties 3 Years Ago

Things did not end smoothly between Cade McNamara and Michigan. Despite snapping the program’s Ohio State drought since 2021, Jim Harbaugh abruptly benched him for J.J. McCarthy the following September. A frustrating knee injury soon after forced McNamara to pack up for Iowa, seemingly closing the book on his Wolverines’ legacy forever.

“Ex-Michigan QB Cade McNamara was back in Ann Arbor today, throwing to receivers during the Wolverines’ pro-day event,” reported Aaron McMann, a Michigan football beat writer for Ann Arbor News.

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The Pro Day invite speaks volumes about Ann Arbor’s new regime. With Jim Harbaugh now in the NFL, head coach Sherrone Moore, who coordinated the offensive line during McNamara’s 2021 peak, welcomed the veteran back. It’s a clear nod of respect, giving his former signal-caller a familiar stage to boost his draft stock.

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This year, Michigan’s Football Pro Day is scheduled for March 20. As we all must be aware, many NFL scouts keep a track of the big event in Ann Arbor for NFL draft prospects to showcase their talents. So, it’s indeed a thoughtful gesture from Michigan to invite their former quarterback, who is finally going to leap after six years in college.

“With my collegiate eligibility expired, I will begin training for the 2026 NFL Draft,” declared McNamara in December. “I look forward to the next chapter of my journey, wherever the lord leads me.”

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A four-star recruit out of Reno, McNamara landed at Michigan in 2018 after a heated recruiting battle with USC and Alabama. He eventually took the reins from a struggling Joe Milton, inheriting a team looking for stability after a 2-4 COVID-shortened season.

Grabbing the golden ticket as the starter, he steered the Wolverines’ comeback win. In the 2021 season, McNamara put up stellar stats with 2576 yards with a 64.2% completion rate and 15 touchdowns. Till today, Michigan fans remember their former quarterback for his heroic feat against Ohio State in 2021.

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The Buckeyes were just a point down at halftime in Ann Arbor on Nov. 27, 2021, but things unraveled fast in the second half as Michigan pulled away 28-14. McNamara still put up 159 yards, completing 13 of 19 passes. But in 2022, he lost the starting job to McCarthy. Eventually, in November 2022, he decided to hit the transfer portal after suffering a season-ending injury.

He gave rehab a shot, but the setback proved too big, and he needed surgery. So, with two seasons of eligibility left, he transferred to Iowa in December 2022. But two years later, he again hit the portal and transferred to Iowa State. However, when it came to proving his talents for the NFL, he was grateful to have made a trip back to Ann Arbor.

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It’s common for players to choose one of their former programs on pro day and not the immediate school they played for. This season, we have seen former BYU Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff participate in the program’s Pro Day after suiting up for Tulane last season.

Meanwhile, McNamara feels the comfort of the Ann Arbor camp, once again.

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Cade McNamara’s reaction after returning to the Michigan Wolverines

Back in Michigan camp, reporters flocked around him to know about his feelings.

“It was probably 3 years ago,” said McNamara when asked about the last time he walked out of Michigan college camp’s doors. “I haven’t been back since, really, once I left for surgery. Honestly, it was a little weird, like driving around those streets that you know, like ‘Oh my gosh, I lived off that street.’ But once I’ve spent so much time in this building that it really feels like home.”

Even as bowl games fade and all-star contests struggle to stay relevant, the Michigan alum made the most of this year’s Dream Bowl. So much so, McNamara was named the annual event’s MVP. He competed against several top-ranking seniors in the presence of NFL scouts and executives. But it was in Michigan that he found the rhythm back.

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“I had a really good day,” said McNamara. “Obviously, there’s maybe a couple that I want back from, like a location standpoint, but my arm feels the strongest it’s ever been.”

That’s how the Michigan Wolverines’ former quarterback Cade McNamara had a full-circle moment after making it to the NFL.