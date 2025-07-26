Michigan Legend Urges Sherrone Moore to Focus On Bigger Picture Amid Germany Game Hype

The 2025 season holds a lot of importance for Sherrone Moore. After all, the Michigan Wolverines head coach will have to get rid of the curse after a disappointing follow-up to its national championship season. At the Big Ten Media Days, Moore assured they are definitely not replaying that dark chapter in their minds.

The head coach sounded all confident, “We go by this theory: Don’t let a speed bump become a roadblock. We overcame a lot of adversity and had a successful end of the year, but really we’re not living on that.” Moore further assured, “Our job now is to write a new story for the University of Michigan, for Team 146 to show what it’s all about.” But for cooking a successful concoction, focus is the main ingredient. That’s something that was reminded by the Michigan alum, Jake Butt.

He is Michigan’s all-time leading receiver in yards by a tight end (1,646) and the program’s record holder for career receptions by a tight end (136). Even though it has been almost a decade since Butt left Ann Arbor and joined the Denver Broncos, he could not stop guiding Moore’s squad in the right direction. On July 25, Big Ten Football posted a quote by Butt. He said, “Those first four games of this Michigan schedule, we’re gonna know who the Wolverines are.” Well, Moore is said to be lucky this season, as their 2025 schedule isn’t overbearing. Even though there are six road games, it’s easier than the 2024 schedule. Now, what’s Joel Klatt saying about Moore and co.’s 2025 run?

“They actually have a decent schedule. They don’t have to play Penn State, they don’t have to play Oregon, they don’t have to play Illinois, they don’t have to play Indiana, and they don’t have to play Iowa. So, what do they have? A huge game in Week 2 against Oklahoma that’s on the road. If — and I know that’s a big if, because Norman’s not an easy place to play — if they were to beat Oklahoma, nothing looks daunting on the schedule,” shared Klatt. So, according to the analyst, this is the “bounceback year” for Moore’s Michigan.

So, what Butt tried to mean is that the first four games will determine their luck. In that case, at no cost, Moore can afford to mess with their initial run, and will have to maintain steadiness. The Wolverines will kick it all off with a game against the New Mexico Lobos on August 30 in Ann Arbor, followed by a road trip to Oklahoma that could set the tone. Moore and the boys will then face off against Central Michigan on September 13 and against Matt Rhule’s Nebraska on September 20. Along with this schedule, Moore’s Michigan ranks 10th in returning production for the 2025 season, bringing back 13 players who started at least six games during the 2024 season. So, things are turning in the Wolverines’ favor. However, a big change in the schedule might give Moore a hard time focusing.

Sherrone Moore’s positive outlook towards their season opener away from home

There are a lot of things on Moore’s plate right now. He has been handed a two-game suspension currently set for Week 3 and 4 games vs. Central Michigan and at Nebraska. This time it has been because of his alleged involvement with the sign-stealing controversy ft. Connor Stalions. However, he is carrying the tag of “repeat violator” after having been suspended in Week 1 of 2023. Before that, Moore will be facing off against his alma mater, Oklahoma. If the Wolverines can knock off the Sooners in Norman, they’ll be sending a statement that they’re potentially ready to contend for a playoff spot again. But what if they fail?

They have to weather a proposed two-game suspension for Moore to keep their playoff hopes above water. Amidst this, Michigan is now fighting the anxiety of not opening the season in the Big House. That’s for the first time in a long time. And guess what? They won’t even open in the United States. Brett McMurphy reported that Moore and co. will be heading to Germany for their Week 0 game against Western Michigan. On August 29, they will be stepping onto foreign soil at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany.

Now, this stadium, seating 55,000 fans, has hosted five previous NFL games in the country. In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts vs the New England Patriots. Now, this might already add to a lot of pressure. However, Sherrone Moore stands as a shield, ensuring this demanding climate does not affect his players. The head coach instead said to On3, “I am excited about the football and educational experience this game could provide for our players. We are always looking for unique opportunities to expose our student-athletes to other cultures. In the last 10 years, our program has been to Italy, France, and South Africa, and this game would provide another chance to grow our international fanbase.” Could Moore’s laser focus and rising confidence turn Michigan’s near-miss into a title run?